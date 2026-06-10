Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) (FSE: 5D5) ("Trinity One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update on the Silver-1 Mine in Ecuador and Victory Project in Mongolia.

The Company is advancing Silver-1 through a multi stream technical program focused on systematic tailings sampling, waste rock evaluation and geophysical planning to generate priority diamond drill targets. In Mongolia, the Company has recently completed a three hole diamond drilling campaign at the Victory Project for a total of approximately 600 metres, with assay results pending.

Highlights

Initial samples of tailings from Silver-1 returned 132.82 g/t silver and 0.58 g/t gold, and 118.47 g/t silver and 0.50 g/t gold.

Initial waste rock sampling from the historic Silver-1 Mine area returned results including 405.27 g/t silver and 3.07 g/t gold.

Trinity One is preparing a systematic tailings drilling and sampling program, currently expected to commence July 2026.

Community engagement is advancing, with the Company targeting completion of the current engagement phase by the end of June 2026.

The Company has completed a three hole diamond drilling campaign at the Victory Project in Mongolia for a total of approximately 600 metres and is currently awaiting assay results.

Thomas Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity One, commented:

"Silver-1 is moving from historical review into modern field execution. Initial silver results from the tailings material are encouraging, particularly as the results received to date are broadly consistent with the historical 2007 sampling data.

"The Company is moving beyond initial sampling toward a systematic 15 metre by 15 metre tailings program designed to test the grade, thickness and continuity of the material across the tailings area. This work will give us a much clearer understanding of the scale, grade distribution and potential pathways to realise future value from the tailings.

"In Mongolia, we are pleased to have completed our three hole diamond drilling campaign at Victory. We now have two active technical workstreams across the portfolio, with assay results pending from Victory and further fieldwork expected from Silver-1."

Silver-1 Mine, Ecuador

The Silver-1 Mine is located in the historic San Bartolomé silver district of Ecuador. The project area contains historic mine workings, tailings, waste rock material and broader exploration potential.

The Company has recently completed a 3D mapping program over the project area, providing a modern base map to support planned sampling, geophysical work, future drilling and environmental planning. This work is expected to assist in defining access, surface features, historic workings, tailings geometry and future work areas.

The Company's current focus is the systematic evaluation of the project's tailings and waste rock areas, while advancing broader geological and geophysical diamond drill target generation across the project to define an NI 43-101 compliant resource.

Initial Assay Results

The Company has received initial assay results from recent sampling of tailings and waste rock material at Silver-1.

Initial tailings material returned:

Sample Material Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Zn % Sample 1 Tailings material 118.47 0.50 0.17 1.97 Sample 2 Tailings material 132.82 0.58 0.16 1.87

Waste Rock Evaluation

The Company is also progressing evaluation of the project's historic waste rock areas.

Initial waste rock assays have returned silver, gold, lead and zinc values, including a sample grading 405.27 g/t silver and 3.07 g/t gold. The Company views these results as extremely encouraging and intends to undertake further systematic drilling and sampling of the waste rock areas.

The current waste rock work plan includes manual pits and surface sampling designed to provide an initial understanding of grade variability and material distribution. If results support further work, the Company may consider larger scale mechanical sampling or drilling based evaluation.

Initial waste rock samples returned:

Sample Material Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % S1-R003-A Waste rock - Silver-1 Mine 135.22 0.67 0.03 0.72 1.60 S1-R004-A Waste rock - Silver-1 Mine 31.53 0.19 0.01 0.09 0.06 S1-R006-A Waste rock - Silver-1 Mine 51.44 0.18 0.00 0.04 0.12 S1-R007-A Waste rock - Silver-1 Mine 405.27 3.07 0.08 2.35 4.32

The Company cautions that these results are from an initial and limited sample set and should not be considered representative of the broader tailings or waste rock areas. Further systematic sampling is required to determine grade distribution, continuity, thickness and potential tonnage.

Systematic Tailings Program

Trinity One is preparing a systematic drilling and sampling program over the Silver-1 tailings area. The Company plans to drill in a 15 metre by 15 metre grid, comprising approximately 35 sampling points across the tailings area. Sampling points are expected to be advanced to approximately 8 to 10 metres depth where ground conditions allow. Sampled at one metre intervals, the program is expected to generate approximately 350 samples, subject to final decisions regarding sample intervals and compositing. The objective of the program is to better define the thickness of the tailings, lateral and vertical grade distribution, potential tonnage, silver, gold, lead and zinc distribution, material characteristics, geotechnical conditions and potential future processing pathways.

The Company expects this program to be the first major modern systematic evaluation of the Silver-1 tailings area.

No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been established at Silver-1, and the Company is not treating the tailings as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Further systematic sampling, QA/QC, technical review and independent verification will be required.

Geophysics, Geotechnical Work and Target Generation

The company is advancing multiple geophysical and geotechnical workstreams at Silver-1. Current planning includes vertical electrical soundings over the tailings and waste rock areas to assist in understanding subsurface geometry, material boundaries, stratigraphy and depth potential. The Company is also progressing geotechnical assessment work, including evaluation of the tailings wall and related stability parameters.

In parallel, the Company is advancing drone magnetic survey planning. The objective of this work is to support both the tailings evaluation program and broader exploration targeting across the historic San Bartolome mineralized system.

The Company believes the integration of 3D mapping, geophysics, sampling and historical data will provide a significantly stronger platform for future drilling and exploration decisions.

Map of the Silver-1 Mine area showing planned tailings drilling [green] and waste rock sampling [pink]

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4933/300861_6d067a7534fea901_002full.jpg

Community and Environmental Work

Community engagement remains a central priority at the Silver-1 Mine. The Company's local team is progressing engagement with community members and local representatives in the San Bartolomé area. The current engagement phase is expected to continue through June, with the Company targeting completion by the end of the month.

Subject to successful completion of the current community engagement phase, the Company expects to commence the planned tailings drilling and sampling program in early July 2026. The Company is also evaluating the establishment of a fixed local presence in San Bartolomé to support ongoing community engagement, field operations and future technical work.

Trinity One has received approval for its basic environmental registry and has commenced further baseline registry processes. These processes are intended to document the current environmental condition of the project area and support future regulatory and field planning.

The Company is also progressing discussions with the Universidad del Azuay regarding potential technical and research collaboration.

Victory Project, Mongolia

Trinity One is pleased to report that it has completed a three hole diamond drilling campaign at the Victory Project in Mongolia.

The program totalled approximately 600 metres of diamond drilling and was designed to test priority targets generated from previous geological, geochemical and geophysical work.

Core from the program has been logged, sampled and submitted for laboratory analysis. The Company is currently awaiting assay results and will provide a further update once results have been received, reviewed and interpreted.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, P.Eng., an independent geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The historical information referenced in this news release has been derived from prior project records and historical reports. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify all historical information, and the Company is not treating any historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Further systematic exploration, sampling, QA/QC, technical review and independent verification will be required.

About Trinity One Metals Ltd.

Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) is a precious and base metals explorer focused on building a portfolio of high growth projects with exposure to some of the world's most in demand metals. The Company's strategy is to acquire and advance assets with strong geological fundamentals, clear catalysts, and the ability to deliver discovery and growth through disciplined modern exploration.

ANNEXURE A: Section of a news release showing historic tailings and waste rock sampling from EcuaGold at Silver-1 in October 2007

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Source: EcuaGold Resources Ltd., "EcuaGold's Sampling Program Supports Historical High-Grades at San Bartolomé", news release dated November 1, 2007. EcuaGold Resources Ltd. was then listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EGR. The historical assay results are reproduced for background and geological context only.

The historical results reported by EcuaGold consist of grab, tailings and rock-chip samples collected from the San Bartolomé Project. Trinity One has not yet independently verified all historical sampling, analytical, QA/QC, sample location or chain of custody information underlying these results. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralisation across the Project. The Company's Qualified Person has reviewed the historical disclosure for context but further systematic sampling, assaying and verification work will be required before the Company can rely on the historical results for resource estimation or economic analysis.

For further information, please contact:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, objectives, strategies and future activities at the Silver-1 Mine in Ecuador and the Victory Project in Mongolia; the timing, design, scope, objectives and potential results of proposed exploration, sampling, drilling, geophysical, geotechnical, environmental and community engagement programs; the proposed systematic tailings drilling and sampling program at Silver-1, including the proposed 15 metre by 15 metre grid, the expected number of sampling points, expected depths, expected number of samples and proposed sample intervals; the Company's expectation that such program may commence in July 2026; the Company's expectation that the current community engagement phase may be completed by the end of June 2026; the potential establishment of a local project presence in San Bartolomé the potential for further environmental baseline work, geophysical work, drone magnetic surveys, vertical electrical soundings, geotechnical assessments, target generation and future diamond drilling; the Company's expectations regarding the ability of technical work to define tailings thickness, lateral and vertical grade distribution, potential tonnage, metal distribution, material characteristics, geotechnical conditions, potential future processing pathways and broader exploration targets; the potential for Silver-1 to host tailings, waste rock and broader mineralisation opportunities; the potential for future work to support the estimation of a mineral resource; the timing, receipt, review and interpretation of assay results from the Victory Project; the Company's intention to provide further updates; and the Company's broader strategy, technical program and project advancement plans.

Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "may", "will", "could", "should", "potential", "proposed", "designed to", "subject to", "expected", "future", "program", "priority", "advancing" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions, interpretations and beliefs as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that the Company will be able to obtain or maintain required community support, surface access, permits, approvals, environmental registrations and other authorisations required to conduct its proposed work programs; that contractors, consultants, laboratories, equipment, personnel and logistical support will be available on acceptable terms and within expected timeframes; that the Company will have sufficient working capital to carry out its planned activities; that weather, access, security, transport, social, regulatory and operational conditions will allow fieldwork to proceed as currently contemplated; that the Company's current geological interpretations, historical data review and initial sampling results are sufficiently reliable for planning purposes; that assay results, QA/QC review and technical interpretation will be received and completed in a timely manner; that commodity prices, exchange rates, capital markets and general business conditions will remain supportive of the Company's plans; and that no material adverse change will occur in respect of the Company's projects, licences, concessions, permits, regulatory position, community relationships or operating environment.

Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date of this news release, forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to early-stage mineral exploration; the limited and preliminary nature of the sampling results reported in this news release; the risk that initial tailings and waste rock samples may not be representative of the broader tailings area, waste rock areas or mineralised system; the risk that further systematic sampling, drilling, assaying, QA/QC review, metallurgical testing, geotechnical assessment or independent verification may not confirm the initial or historical results; the risk that historical information, including historical sampling results, may be incomplete, inaccurate, not independently verifiable or not prepared to current standards; the risk that no mineral resource or mineral reserve is ultimately established at Silver-1 or Victory; the risk that exploration results do not demonstrate grade continuity, thickness, tonnage, recoverability, economic potential or continuity of mineralisation; risks relating to assay delays, laboratory performance, sample preparation, chain of custody, QA/QC procedures, duplicate and check assays and technical interpretation; risks relating to metallurgical recoveries, processing assumptions, material characterisation and potential future processing pathways; risks relating to tailings geometry, stability, geotechnical conditions, environmental conditions and historical mine workings; risks relating to community engagement, social licence, local stakeholder expectations, surface access, landowner access, environmental baseline work, permitting, regulatory approvals and government relations in Ecuador and Mongolia; risks relating to the availability and cost of contractors, consultants, drilling crews, geophysical providers, laboratories, transport and field personnel; operational risks, including weather, terrain, site access, safety, security, equipment failure, logistical delays and cost overruns; risks relating to title, concession standing, licence conditions and regulatory compliance; risks relating to political, legal, fiscal, currency and regulatory conditions in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; risks relating to commodity prices, capital markets, financing availability, dilution, exchange rates and general economic conditions; and other risks normally associated with mineral exploration and development.

The Company cautions that the Silver-1 Mine and the Victory Project are exploration-stage projects. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated for Silver-1 or Victory, and the Company is not treating any tailings, waste rock, historical workings, historical estimate, historical sampling result or exploration target as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Any reference to potential tonnage, grade distribution, continuity, scale, processing pathways, future resource definition or economic potential is conceptual in nature and subject to substantial additional exploration, sampling, assaying, QA/QC, metallurgical, geotechnical, environmental, engineering and independent technical review. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at Silver-1 or Victory, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the definition of a mineral resource.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300861

Source: Trinity One Metals Ltd.