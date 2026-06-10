Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Marketing data company, MCH Strategic Data, has announced the launch of its Healthcare Data and Marketing Services Division, a dedicated business unit established to support organizations marketing products and services to healthcare providers, facilities, and related institutions.

The division brings together healthcare data resources and marketing services, including healthcare databases, audience development, email marketing support, cloud-based database solutions, API integrations, and digital marketing services.

The offering supports organizations seeking to engage contacts across hospitals, health systems, physician practices, long-term care facilities, ambulatory care centers, behavioral health organizations, and other care settings.

MCH Strategic Data launches its Healthcare Data and Marketing Services Division to support organizations serving the healthcare market

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"As healthcare organizations continue to evolve, companies serving the industry often need a clearer understanding of organizational structures, professional roles, and where purchasing decisions take place," said Peter Long, CEO of MCH Strategic Data. "We established this division to provide data and services tailored to the complexities of the healthcare market."

The division builds on MCH Strategic Data's longstanding work within the healthcare sector and responds to growing demand for specialized data and audience intelligence. As provider networks, care delivery models, and organizational structures become increasingly complex, organizations rely on accurate information, verified records, and well-defined audience segments to support outreach, targeting, and planning efforts across the healthcare market.

Founded in 1928, MCH Strategic Data provides marketing data, analytics, and marketing services for organizations operating in healthcare, education, government, and other specialized sectors. The company supports clients through data solutions, contact email addresses, digital marketing audience segments, specialized deployment services, technology integrations, and marketing services designed to assist with outreach and audience engagement initiatives.

For more information, visit https://mchhealthcare.com/.

About MCH Strategic Data

MCH Strategic Data is a leading compiler of marketing contact data and provider of integrated marketing services, specializing in education, healthcare, and government markets. Headquartered in Sweet Springs, Missouri, MCH has been trusted by America's leading brands for precision data, powerful marketing tools, and unmatched customer service for nearly 100 years.

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Source: DesignRush