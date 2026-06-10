Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it has made application to acquire the Rare Earth Elements rights for an additional 7,865 hectares in Piaui Brazil.

Exploration planning and permitting has now commenced.

Key Points:

Applications have now been submitted to acquire an additional 7,865 hectares for a grand total today of 76,479 hectares.

Signed contract with Aero Cientifica to conduct a 2695 km Airborne Radiometric survey.

Permitting is underway for both ground sampling and airborne surveys.

Community and State Government engagement meetings are being held.

Crews have now completed the field Due Diligence on the recently announced Campo de Cima project and are awaiting results.

Based on newly sourced geological information, Origen has made applications to acquire an additional 7,865 hectares within Piaui state in northern Brazil. The new areas cover either existing showings and/or favourable geology that may host REEs. When approved, Origen will control the exploration rights to over 76,000 hectares in the states of Bahia and Piaui.

Permitting has commenced to allow the Company to conduct an airborne radiometric survey over its northern most claims. Radiometrics are recognized a key tool in the identification of prospective REE layers within the region. The fixed wing survey will total 2695-line km and will be a stepping stone to identifying hidden targets for further investigation. Origen has contracted Aero Cientifica, Servicos Aereos Especializados of Rio de Janeiro to conduct the survey.

In conjunction with the airborne survey a detailed mapping and sampling program will focus on the initial REE discovery areas and investigate tracing the phosphate beds hosting the REEs beyond that original prospect. Results of the mapping and sampling will be used in conjunction with the airborne to extend target generation across the Picos area Property.

Permitting is also underway to conduct ground follow up work on both project areas. A key component of permitting involves local community, municipal and State level meetings. Several productive meetings have been held to date, and the Company has hired a local representative to assist in communication at the community level. Origen has added a section to our website with Portuguese translation of news releases to assist in keeping local communities informed.

"We are very pleased with the reception that our representatives have been received from state government, local government and individual landowners. With the acquisition phase well underway our work now is transitioning to developing drillable targets at the Picos and Campo de Cima projects. We look forward to working with our local partners to explore and develop our portfolio of REE projects," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO

Field due diligence on the Campo de Cima project, announced on April 26, 2026, has now been completed. The primary target area is 4km x 6km in size and vendor sampling shows it is highly anomalous with REE in soils suggesting an ionic absorption clay target.

During the due diligence fieldwork, Origen staff visited the Campo de Cima licences, collecting soil and rock samples at key showings and other outcrops of what are understood to be the prospective strata. During three days at Campo de Cima, 13 stations were visited to conduct soil mapping and investigation of the anomalous areas previously identified by the vendor. Seven (7) soil samples were collected for confirmation of the vendor-identified anomalies and have now been submitted to SGS Geosol in Belo Horizonte. SGS Geosol is an analytical laboratory with experience in analysis of geological materials and holding ISO 9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015 certification. All samples will be digested by lithium metaborate fusion and finished by ICP-OES/MS in addition to being analysed using an ammonium sulphate leach followed by ICP-OES finishing (Lab codes ICP95A, IMS95A, ICM694). Results are pending.

John Harrop, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd where approximately 10% of his time is spent on Origen matters. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Harrop also holds incentive stock options of Origen. The Company does not believe Mr. Harrop's independence is compromised by his role with Coast Mountain and the options of Origen held, and that Mr. Harrop is an independent QP of Origen for the purposes of this news release.

The Company and Mr. Harrop are independent of SGS Geosol Laboratory.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on this new Brazilian REE acquisition, while holding a 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina, the Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and three other 100% owned precious and critical metal projects in southern British Columbia.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg

CEO and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to the Vendor, the pending closing of the financing, anticipated results of the projects, the commencement of exploration work and further exploration work in the future, the mineralization potential of the projects and the Company's objectives, goals or future plans with respect to the projects. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated" "expected" "intends" "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300826

Source: Origen Resources Inc.