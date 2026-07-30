Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") announces today that it has elected to voluntarily participate in the Semi-Annual Financial Reporting Pilot (the "SAR Pilot") program. The SAR Pilot was introduced by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

By participating in the SAR Pilot, the Company is exempt from the requirement to file interim financial reports and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the first and third financial quarters of its financial year. The Company, which has a March 31 financial year end, will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and its semi-annual interim financial reports (for the second financial quarter), along with the related MD&A and officer certifications, within the timelines required by applicable securities laws.

The Company's board of directors approved the transition to semi-annual reporting to significantly reduce the administrative and compliance burdens associated with quarterly reporting. This shift allows management to optimize resource allocation, redirecting executive time and corporate capital directly toward enhancing the Company's core business operations and strategic growth initiatives. The Company confirms it meets all the eligibility criteria to participate in the SAR Pilot, including having annual revenues of $10 million or less in its most recent audited financial statements.

The Company intends to skip the filing of its interim financial report and MD&A for the first financial quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company's next scheduled financial filing will be its semi-annual financial statements for the six-month period ending September 30, 2026. This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on this new Brazilian REE acquisition, while holding a 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina, the Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and three other 100% owned precious and critical metal projects in southern British Columbia.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg

CEO and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to the Vendor, the pending closing of the financing, anticipated results of the projects, the commencement of exploration work and further exploration work in the future, the mineralization potential of the projects and the Company's objectives, goals or future plans with respect to the projects. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated" "expected" "intends" "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307268

Source: Origen Resources Inc.