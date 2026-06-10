Agentic AI could assist €310 billion worth of European e-commerce transactions within ten years, Sopra Steria study finds

PARIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria publishes the first European study dedicated to agentic commerce, based on an exclusive survey of 8,400 consumers across eight countries. The potential European market exceeds €310 billion - and the race will not be won on technology alone, but on trust: 41% of Europeans do not yet trust any single actor to provide them with a shopping agent. In this wide-open field, banks emerge as the most trusted providers in the eyes of consumers.

Key figures:

74% of European consumers still encounter difficulties when shopping online.

55% of Europeans have already heard of agentic commerce.

45% would delegate electronics and tech purchases to an AI agent, against just 16% for healthcare and groceries.

27% consider banks the most legitimate actors to develop shopping agents.

A two-speed Europe, led by the North

Awareness of agentic commerce is already considerable across Europe, though it varies significantly by country. More than one in two Europeans (55%) say they have heard of the concept, with 13% claiming to know it well. Northern Europe leads the way: awareness reaches 76% in Norway and 68% in the Netherlands, compared with 61% in Germany and 58% in the United Kingdom. Several southern European markets, along with France (38%) and Belgium (44%), remain well behind.

Online shopping is now firmly mainstream across the continent - only 2% of European respondents say they never buy online - though frequency varies: 36% of Germans shop online at least once a week, against 19% of French consumers. In more mature markets, AI-driven innovations are likely to gain traction faster, building on habits that are already well established.

AI appeals as a decision-making aid - but Europeans are still hesitant to hand over the reins

For European consumers, AI is seen primarily as a tool to support better choices: 31% want it to help them decide more wisely, 23% to save time, and 22% to keep spending in check. This expectation is particularly strong in France and Italy, where AI is viewed first and foremost as a means of making better trade-offs; in Germany, it is more closely associated with efficiency and speed. Nearly one in five Europeans (21%), however, see no concrete benefit yet.

Willingness to delegate […]

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Contact

Aurélien Flaugnatti,

aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

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