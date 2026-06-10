Leggett & Platt Automotive Launches New Brand Identity: Leggett Dynamics

ACCELERATES INNOVATION & GROWTH IN COMFORT, MOTION & SOFTWARE INTEGRATED SYSTEMS

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Leggett & Platt Automotive today announced the launch of its new brand identity, " Leggett Dynamics ", and tagline "eMotion & Comfort for everyone, everywhere, every day" signaling a strategic shift to accelerate innovation and growth in comfort and motion systems for automotive, adjacent and diversified markets.

Megatrend & Consumer Shifts

"Leggett Dynamics creates experiences where comfort and motion feel effortless, intelligent, personalized and instinctive across all aspects of life.?This positions us well in the market in terms of megatrends as well as anticipating and proactively innovating for future expectations," said Marinela Cirstea, President of Leggett Dynamics.

According to Cirstea, comfort and motion are at the epicenter of converging megatrends and shifting consumers' priorities toward personalized experiences, health and wellness, plus instant synchronization of digital connection across all aspects of life. She noted that from CES to Auto Shanghai, mobility is evolving into extensions of living rooms, offices, entertainment and gaming spaces where seating and user experience become the primary product.

"Comfort and motion are no longer features. Together, they are the defining brand experience and what wins buyers. Thanks to Leggett's heritage of engineering comfort and motion everywhere people sleep, work, live and move, no one knows comfort and motion like Leggett," Cirstea said.

Leadership & Engineering Shifts

Since taking the helm in October 2025, Cirstea aligned the leadership team and the global enterprise around faster decision-making, customer intimacy and a culture of empowerment and accountability. Central to these efforts, Leggett Dynamics optimized its global engineering, R&D, and operations by expanding regional capabilities while streamlining development and collaboration to accelerate innovation in new and existing products, processes and production.

"By combining ergonomics expertise, software vertical integration and a resilient local-for-local footprint, we help our customers move faster and bring intelligent comfort and motion solutions to market at scale."

Portfolio Shift

Leggett Dynamics also introduced a new structure for products and services across four key areas.

Comfort Systems Platform : Massage, Lumbar, Bolster and Suspension

Motion Systems Platform : Motors, Actuators and Cables

Software & Integration Platform : Software, Hardware and E/E Architecture Integration; Intelligent Software-Defined Comfort and User-Experience

Innovation Services: Advanced Engineering Co-Development and Ergonomics Studies

Leggett Dynamics will debut its new brand and showcase its latest innovations at two upcoming industry events: The Automotive Engineering Expo in Nagoya, Japan (June 17-19, Booth 96) and Automotive Interiors Expo Europe in Stuttgart, Germany (June 23-25, Booth #3216).

About Leggett Dynamics

Leggett Dynamics is the brand representing the automotive businesses of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. Under the Leggett Dynamics brand, these businesses deliver eMotion and Comfort solutions for automotive seating, liftgates, doors, sunroofs, and more. Leggett Dynamics businesses operate globally, with a footprint spanning 28 locations across 12 countries, and employing more than 6,200 people, with key locations in Detroit, Nuremberg, and Shanghai. As a strategic partner to more than 140 customers worldwide, Leggett Dynamics offers a Comfort Systems Platform (massage, lumbar, bolster and suspension), Motion Systems Platform (motors, actuators, and cables), Software & Integration Platform, and Innovation Services, including advanced engineering co-development and human factors studies. Leggett Dynamics is a brand within Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG), a manufacturer of residential, industrial, and furniture products that has been engineering comfort for over 140 years across the places where people sleep, work, live, and move.

Link to Press Kit: Leggett Dynamics Launch

Media Contact:

Dawn K. Looney, APR

VP of Global Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: Dawn.looney@leggett.com

Phone: +1.248.980.1248

Liwen Tao

Manager of AP Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: liwen.tao@leggett.com

SOURCE: Leggett & Platt

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/leggett-and-platt-automotive-launches-new-brand-identity-leggett-dynamics-1173670