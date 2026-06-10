AMZ Shipper Co. Ltd: Cross-Border Logistics Company AMZ Shipper Adjusts Service Structure to Meet Refined Demands of Amazon Sellers

Cross-border logistics provider AMZ Shipper has completed a service structure adjustment in June 2026, focusing on three key areas: LCL shipping timelines, customer service responsiveness, and pricing transparency for FBA pre-processing services. The changes respond to new Amazon inbound rules and cost pressures faced by sellers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. Feedback about unclear shipping milestones, delayed customs document notifications, and unexpected final bills has driven the updates. AMZ Shipper now offers a five-working-day LCL loading guarantee, 4-hour response time across US and China shifts, and itemized written quotes. With warehouses in Shenzhen, Yiwu, Guangzhou, and Qingdao, the company serves FBA and other platforms like TikTok Shop and Temu.

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Shenzhen-based cross-border logistics service provider AMZ Shipper has recently completed an internal overhaul of its operational processes and customer response systems. According to information provided by the company to the media, the adjustments focus on three areas: LCL (less-than-container load) transit times, customer service response mechanisms, and pricing transparency. The move aims to help Amazon sellers adapt to changes in inbound rules and cost control pressures in 2026.

AMZ Shipper is a freight forwarding company specializing in cross-border e-commerce first-mile transportation, primarily serving sellers using Amazon FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon). Company spokesperson Chrissy confirmed that over the past six months, feedback from small and medium-sized sellers has shown a significant rise in concerns regarding "unclear shipping milestones," "delayed notification of customs clearance supplementary documents," and "final bills exceeding initial quotes." Based on this feedback, the company has made targeted revisions to its internal processes.

In terms of LCL services, AMZ Shipper has standardized operating procedures at its three operations centers in Shenzhen, Yiwu, and Guangzhou. For shipments to two major routes - the U.S. West (Los Angeles/Long Beach) and the U.S. East (New York/New Jersey) - the company has set an internal standard operating timeline: from the time goods arrive at the designated warehouse to the completion of LCL loading onto a vessel, the process is to be completed within five working days. If delays occur due to internal reasons, customers will receive proactive notifications.

Regarding customer communication, AMZ Shipper has adjusted its customer service shift schedule to achieve two-shift coverage between China and the United States. The company stated that customer inquiries can now receive an effective response within four hours at any time of day. Additionally, each contracted customer is assigned a dedicated account manager responsible for tracking all of that customer's shipments and providing regular status summaries.

For FBA pre-processing services, AMZ Shipper has launched a standardized price list. Since January 2026, Amazon has stopped providing pre-processing services such as labeling, packaging, and kit assembly for FBA products, leaving these tasks to be completed by sellers themselves or outsourced to third parties. AMZ Shipper now offers itemized pricing for pre-processing services based on SKU type and operational complexity, and provides written quotes before shipment that include ocean freight, customs clearance fees, destination drayage charges, and optional service fees. The company stated that, unless the customer proactively changes the type of goods or shipping terms, no unannounced charges will appear on the final bill.

According to public information, AMZ Shipper currently operates four consolidation warehouses in China - in Shenzhen, Yiwu, Guangzhou, and Qingdao - covering the major manufacturing regions of South China, East China, and North China. The company maintains direct booking relationships with multiple ocean carriers and air cargo carriers, handling over 1,500 40HQ containers of FBA-related ocean freight annually, along with 15 to 30 tons of air freight per month. As a member of the World Cargo Alliance (WCA), AMZ Shipper leverages its global agency network to offer destination customs clearance, last-mile delivery, and overseas warehouse storage services.

In addition, AMZ Shipper's services are not limited to FBA first-mile transportation. For sellers also using platforms such as TikTok Shop, Temu, and Walmart, the company can deliver goods directly to non-Amazon warehouses.

This service structure adjustment does not involve any overall price changes nor announces any new market expansion plans. AMZ Shipper stated that it will continue to refine its operational details based on customer feedback, though no public timeline has been set.

About AMZ Shipper

AMZ Shipper is a cross-border logistics service provider specializing in freight forwarding and FBA prep services for Amazon sellers. Leveraging its warehousing facilities in China and a global network of partners, the company is dedicated to delivering efficient, transparent, and personalized logistics solutions.

Media Contact

Organization: AMZ Shipper Co. Ltd

Contact Person Name: Chrissy

Website: https://amzshipper.com/

Email: info@amzshipper.com

Address: Building F, No. 1 Yanhe Road, Anliang Community

Address 2: Yuanshan Subdistrict, Longgang District,

City: Shenzhen

State: Guangdong Province

Country: China

SOURCE: AMZ Shipper Co. Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cross-border-logistics-company-amz-shipper-adjusts-service-structure-t-1174956