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WKN: A2P0W9 | ISIN: US9345502036 | Ticker-Symbol: WA4
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 21:48
26,310 Euro
+3,38 % +0,860
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,20025,36016:52
25,20025,36016:52
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 15:03 Uhr
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Warner Music Group Corp.: Warner Music Group Acquires Sureel Ai

Move strengthens WMG's capabilities for protection, control, and monetization of intellectual property, name, image, likeness, and voice in the AI era

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) today announced an agreement to acquire Sureel AI. The acquisition advances WMG's mission to ensure that artists, songwriters, and rightsholders benefit wherever and whenever their work is referenced in AI-generated works or in the training of AI models.

Sureel's multi-patented technology creates "AI DNA" for every work, breaking it into component parts and tracing how AI models use those elements.

Sureel also delivers intellectual property provenance, audit and compliance reporting, model optimization, AI business intelligence, and a growing NIL (name, image, and likeness) attribution suite that tracks how artist voices, likenesses, and performance identities are used in AI training and generation - including voice clones, AI-generated avatars, and style replication. The Sureel registry today holds millions of music assets, with the architecture to extend its multi-layer attribution into video and image at scale.

Sureel will continue to operate as a standalone platform serving the broader music and AI ecosystem, strengthened by Warner Music Group's resources, scale, and strategic support.

Robert Kyncl, Chief Executive Officer, Warner Music Group, said:

"AI powers a large fan engagement and value creation opportunity for our industry, while making the human provenance of music more important than ever. Bringing Sureel into WMG strengthens our capability for protection, control and monetization and ensures that the creative community remains in control of its intellectual property, name, image, likeness, and voice. We look forward to working with Tamay and his team to advance all of their incredible work."

Dr. Tamay Aykut, Chief Executive Officer + Founder, Sureel AI, said:

"Rightsholders deserve to know how AI interacts with their work, and to share fairly in the value it creates. Sureel was built to make that possible, and with WMG's backing, we can deliver on our mission at scale, building a more transparent and fair future and driving value growth for the whole music and entertainment ecosystem."

About Warner Music Group
Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Records Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Hannah Karp
[email protected]

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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