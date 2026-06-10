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WKN: A409FZ | ISIN: VGG0864B1031 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.06.26 | 15:49
0,480 US-Dollar
-24,76 % -0,158
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASEL MEDICAL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASEL MEDICAL GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 15:05 Uhr
47 Leser
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QingSong Health Corp (2661.HK) and Basel Medical Sign Strategic Cooperation Memorandum to Explore AI Healthcare Services in Southeast Asia

BEIJING, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, QingSong Health Corp (2661.HK) and Basel Medical Group Ltd announced the signing of a Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation. The two parties intend to explore cooperation in AI-enabled healthcare services, insurance-related healthcare solutions, and cross-border medical services in Southeast Asia.

Under the memorandum, QingSong Health Corp plans to leverage its AIcare technology stack and its evidence-based medical AI agent system, QSevidence, while Basel Medical Group will contribute its specialist healthcare service scenarios and enterprise client network in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

The cooperation is expected to focus on two main areas.

First, the parties will explore ways to enhance Basel Medical Group's existing healthcare services through AI. Potential applications include AI-supported clinical decision support and physician training, AI agents for patient services such as appointment booking, consultation support and follow-up management, as well as AI applications in insurance claims and underwriting assessment.

Second, the parties plan to explore new growth opportunities in cross-border healthcare. By combining QingSong Health Corp's cross-border healthcare capabilities with Basel Medical Group's position in Singapore, the two companies aim to develop a service corridor connecting China and Southeast Asia's specialist medical networks.

Headquartered in Singapore, Basel Medical Group is a specialist healthcare services group. According to its public filings, the company provides general and subspecialized orthopedic and trauma services, sports medicine and surgery, orthopedic procedures, and neurosurgical treatments. Basel Medical Group has also built a corporate client base over the past two decades, particularly in industries such as construction, marine, and oil and gas.

QingSong Health Corp is a digital health technology company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company has built an integrated digital health service system covering health management, medical services and insurance protection. In recent years, QingSong Health Corp has continued to strengthen its AI healthcare capabilities through its AIcare technology stack, Dr.GPT medical large model and QSevidence system, applying these capabilities across physician services, health management, chronic disease management, insurance services and medical institution collaboration.

The proposed cooperation reflects both companies' shared interest in applying AI to real healthcare service scenarios. For QingSong Health Corp, the cooperation represents an important step in exploring the international application of its AI healthcare capabilities. For Basel Medical Group, it may provide additional AI infrastructure to improve clinical support, patient operations, enterprise client services and insurance-related workflows.

SOURCE QingSong Health Corp

© 2026 PR Newswire
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