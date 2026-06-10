Egetis Therapeutics AB: Egetis Therapeutics Announces National Re-Airing of Behind the Mystery Episode on Lifetime Spotlighting MCT8 Deficiency

Stockholm, Sweden, June 10, 2026. Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Egetis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: EGTX), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development and commercialization of treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the re-airing of a special episode of Behind the Mystery, a television series featured on The Balancing Act®, which is broadcast nationally in the U.S. on the Lifetime Network. The episode highlights MCT8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome), a rare, devastating, and life-shortening genetic disorder caused by mutations in the gene coding for MCT8. The resulting dysfunction of MCT8 leads to impaired transport of thyroid hormone into cells and leads to neurodevelopmental impairment, motor dysfunction and other significant health complications. As awareness of MCT8 deficiency remains low, the re-airing aims to further educate the broader public and the healthcare community about the disease's devastating impact on affected children and their families, while highlighting the importance of timely recognition and diagnosis. The episode will air nationally in the U.S. on Lifetime on Thursday, June 11, at 7:30 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on lifewithmct8deficiency.com.

The episode shines a spotlight on MCT8 deficiency, featuring the perspectives of patients, families, healthcare providers, and advocates dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of the disease. Through personal stories and expert insights, the program explores the challenges of obtaining a diagnosis, the significant impact of the disease on patients and caregivers, and the ongoing need for greater education, support, and awareness. It also underscores the value of collaboration across the rare disease community to advance care.

"Although MCT8 deficiency remains largely unknown outside the rare disease community, its impact on affected individuals and their families is profound," said Anny Bedard, President, North America, Egetis Therapeutics. "We are pleased to support the re-airing of this program as an opportunity to further raise awareness, share the experiences of those living with MCT8 deficiency, and deepen understanding of this devastating condition. We remain committed to advancing research and supporting initiatives that may help improve the patient journey from earlier diagnosis and appropriate care to access to emerging treatment options."

Jennifer Favre, a Board Member of the MCT8-AHDS Foundation and the mother of a child living with MCT8 deficiency, added, "Educating people about the signs and symptoms of MCT8 deficiency, as well as the journey of patients like my son, Colton, is critically important. MCT8 deficiency is a devastating disease in need of community recognition, support, resources, and, most of all, a treatment."

The episode includes featured participants: Andrew J. Bauer, MD, Endocrinologist and Medical Director at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Larry A. Fox, MD, Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes, Nemours Children's Health Jacksonville; Jennifer Favre, Board Member of the MCT8-AHDS Foundation; and Anny Bedard, President, North America, Egetis Therapeutics.

About Behind the Mystery

Behind the Mystery is a recurring series on The Balancing Act® television show devoted to advocating for rare and genetic diseases. The series clarifies the often-complex issues by offering easy-to-understand explanations from top experts in the field through partnerships with foundations and pharmaceutical companies. We amplify the voices of patients, families, and advocates affected by rare diseases via our national television platform. Tune in to Behind the Mystery weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime® and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com/rare.

About MCT8-AHDS Foundation

The MCT8-AHDS Foundation is made up of passionate parents and is 100% volunteer-run. We are striving to improve the quality of life and potential of our children; support hundreds of families around the world; share hope for a brighter future; learn from our collective experiences; and raise awareness of this rare condition with doctors, researchers, and the general public. Our children with MCT8-AHDS have many challenges to overcome, but we are stronger when facing these together. To learn more, please visit https://www.mct8.info/.

About MCT8 Deficiency

Monocarboxylate transporter 8 (MCT8) deficiency is caused by mutations in the gene coding for MCT8. The resulting dysfunction of MCT8 leads to impaired transport of thyroid hormone into certain cells and across the blood-brain-barrier and disruption of normal thyroid hormone regulation. Patients with MCT8 deficiency therefore have low concentrations of thyroid hormone in the central nervous system and increased concentrations of active thyroid hormone T3 in peripheral tissues. This leads to a complex pattern of symptoms with neurological developmental delay and intellectual disability. The elevated circulating thyroid hormone T3 concentrations are harmful for tissues not dependent on MCT8 for thyroid hormone transport, including the heart, muscle, liver and kidney and results in symptoms such as failure to thrive, cardiovascular stress, insomnia and muscle wasting. The consequence of the chronic thyrotoxicosis is considered to contribute to the increased mortality and shortened life expectancy observed in this patient group, with a median life expectancy of 35 years. At present there is no approved therapy available for the treatment of MCT8 deficiency in the U.S. For more information, please visit MCT8deficiency.com.

For further information, please contact:

Nicklas Westerholm, CEO

+46 (0) 733 542 062

nicklas.westerholm@egetis.com

Karl Hård, Head of Investor Relations & Business Development

+46 (0) 733 011 944

karl.hard@egetis.com

About Egetis Therapeutics

Egetis Therapeutics is an innovative and integrated pharmaceutical company, focusing on projects in late-stage development for commercialization for treatments of serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the orphan drug segment.

The Company's lead drug candidate Emcitate® (tiratricol) is developed for the treatment of patients with monocarboxylate transporter 8 (MCT8) deficiency, a highly debilitating rare disease with no available treatment. In February 2025 the European Commission approved Emcitate® as the first and only treatment for MCT8 deficiency in EU. Egetis initiated the launch of Emcitate® in Germany on May 1, 2025. Emcitate® (tiratricol) is not approved in the USA.

On March 27, 2026, Egetis announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing of its New Drug Application (NDA) for Emcitate® (tiratricol) for the treatment of MCT8 deficiency. The application has been granted Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date, or FDA decision date, of September 28, 2026.

The NDA for Emcitate® (tiratricol) for treatment of MCT8 deficiency is based on clinical data from Triac Trial I, Triac Trial II, ReTRIACt, EMC Cohort Study, EMC Survival Study and the US Expanded Access Program.

Tiratricol holds Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for MCT8 deficiency and resistance to thyroid hormone beta (RTH-beta) in the US and the EU. MCT8 deficiency and RTH-beta are two distinct indications, with no overlap in patient populations. Tiratricol has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA, which gives Egetis the opportunity to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) in the US, after approval.

The drug candidate Aladote® (calmangafodipir) is a first in class drug candidate developed to reduce the risk of acute liver injury associated with paracetamol (acetaminophen) overdose. A proof of principle study has been successfully completed. The design of a pivotal Phase IIb/III study (Albatross), with the purpose of applying for market approval in the US and Europe, has been finalized following interactions with the FDA, EMA and MHRA. The development program for Aladote® has been parked. Aladote® has been granted ODD in the US and in the EU.

Egetis Therapeutics is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market (Nasdaq Stockholm: EGTX).

For more information, see www.egetis.com