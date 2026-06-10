Regulatory News:

MotorK PLC (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK", the "Group" or the "Company"), a leading SaaS provider to the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced the appointment of Zoltan Gelencser as Group Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Gelencser, who joined MotorK as Group Chief Financial Officer in January 2025, has played a central role in shaping the Company's strategy and operational priorities. With this appointment, he assumes the role of Interim CEO with immediate effect, succeeding Amir Rosentuler, who will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Gelencser will continue to serve as Group Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis alongside his role as Interim CEO, while the Company initiates a search for a permanent CFO as soon as reasonably practicable.

Mr. Gelencser has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of MotorK plc.

Zoltan Gelencser, Interim CEO of MotorK, commented: "I am excited to take on the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer at such a crucial time for MotorK. Over the past months, I have seen first-hand the strength of our platform, the talent of our team, and the significant opportunity ahead of us in the EMEA automotive retail market. My focus will be on accelerating our path to sustainable profitability, deepening our enterprise relationships, and continuing to deliver real value to our customers and shareholders. I look forward to working closely with Amir and the entire leadership team to drive this next chapter of growth."

Amir Rosentuler, Executive Chairman, said: "Zoltan has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our business since joining MotorK. His strategic acumen, financial discipline, and commitment to operational excellence make him the right person to lead the Company forward, and I have full confidence in his ability to deliver on our ambitions. These changes reflect MotorK's continued commitment to strengthening its leadership structure and aligning its organisation with its strategic priorities. The Group remains focused on expanding its enterprise business segment while maintaining its industry-leading position in digital automotive retail solutions.

Forward-looking information and disclaimer

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "will", "may", "would", "could" or "should", or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, projections and key assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond MotorK's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behavior of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important information

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with approximately 300 employees and offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, the UK, and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or investors.motork.io.

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Contacts:

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

MotorK Investor Relations

Boaz Zilberman

boaz.zilberman@motork.io

+972 532 819 810