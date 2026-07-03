Regulatory News:

MotorK PLC (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK", the "Group" or the "Company"), a leading SaaS provider to the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced the appointment of Roy Toren as Non-Executive Director of the Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Toren will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Selection and Nomination Committee.

Mr. Toren is the Chief Investment Officer of Anfield Ltd, a private investment company focused on long-term partnerships with technology companies, a position he has held since 2021. Prior to joining Anfield, he held positions in Amazon, Viola Credit and Ernst Young. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and a dual bachelor's degree in Law and Accounting from Tel Aviv University, and is a qualified lawyer and Certified Public Accountant in Israel.

The Board also announces the resignation of Helen Protopapas as Non-Executive Director, effective today. The Board and the Company sincerely thank Ms. Protopapas for her valuable contribution and dedication during her tenure, and wish her every success in her future endeavours.

Amir Rosentuler, Executive Chairman of MotorK, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Roy to our Board. The decision to commit Anfield and Roy's time, expertise and capital to MotorK is the clearest possible expression of confidence in our strategy and in the opportunity ahead. Roy brings a sharp financial and transactional mind. On behalf of the entire Board, I also want to thank Helen Protopapas for her commitment and valuable contribution to MotorK, and wish her all the best for the future."

Roy Toren, Non-Executive Director of MotorK, commented: "Anfield invests in companies we believe can define their category, and MotorK is exactly that: the reference SaaS platform for automotive retail in EMEA, operating in a market undergoing profound digital transformation. I look forward to working closely with Amir, Zoltan and the leadership team to help MotorK capture the opportunity in front of it and create lasting value for all shareholders."

Forward-looking information and disclaimer

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "will", "may", "would", "could" or "should", or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, projections and key assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond MotorK's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behavior of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important information

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with approximately 290 employees and offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, the UK, and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or investors.motork.io.

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Contacts:

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

MotorK Investor Relations

Boaz Zilberman

boaz.zilberman@motork.io

+972 532 819 810