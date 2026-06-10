TOKYO, June 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) and Mitsubishi Motors Sales of Canada, Inc. (MMSCAN), its sales companies in the United States and Canada, respectively, will begin sales of the all-new Eclipse Sportback in the second half of 2026. The model is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) supplied by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (hereafter, Nissan) on an OEM basis.The all-new Eclipse Sportback is an electric subcompact SUV that combines sporty styling with strong environmental performance. Designed for a variety of driving needs, it offers practicality across a range of uses, from everyday driving to leisure activities. In the exterior design, Mitsubishi Motors has applied its own distinctive modifications to express its unique identity. These elements include the front and rear bumpers, front grille, headlights and rear combination lamps, rear gate, as well as the D-pillars and wheels along the sides.As Alliance partners, Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan are actively pursuing collaboration that strengthens the businesses of both companies through product initiatives that are mutually complementary. These efforts include collaborative projects involving new pickup trucks for the North American market and kei-cars for the Japanese market. OEM arrangements also support these activities, with Mitsubishi Motors supplying Nissan with the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid for North America, the Navara for Oceania, and the Livina for the Philippines, while procuring the Versa Van for the Philippine market from Nissan. As a further step, Mitsubishi Motors will receive the all-new Eclipse Sportback from Nissan on an OEM basis for the U.S. and Canadian markets.Mitsubishi Motors will continue to leverage a range of partnerships to expand its product lineup and accelerate efforts to improve profitability.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.