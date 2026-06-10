

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AI safety and research company Anthropic has recently launched Claude Fable 5 for public use and Claude Mythos 5 for a limited group of cybersecurity experts and infrastructure providers.



According to Anthropic, Fable 5 is the most powerful AI model it has released to the public so far. It delivers top-level performance across a wide range of tasks, including software development, research, data analysis, visual understanding, and scientific work. The company said the model performs especially well on long and complex tasks, where it significantly outperforms its earlier AI models.



To improve safety, Fable 5 includes built-in safeguards. As a result, some sensitive queries may be redirected to Anthropic's next most capable model, Claude Opus 4.8. The company said these safeguards are intentionally strict to enable a safe rollout, though they may occasionally block harmless requests. On average, the restrictions are triggered in fewer than 5% of user sessions.



Claude Mythos 5 is based on the same core technology as Fable 5 but operates with fewer restrictions in certain areas. It is initially being deployed through Project Glasswing in partnership with the U.S. government, replacing the earlier Claude Mythos Preview model. Anthropic claims that Mythos 5 offers the strongest cybersecurity capabilities of any AI model currently available and plans to expand access through a broader trusted-user program in the future.



The company believes both Fable 5 and Mythos 5 could have a major positive impact across industries. Through Project Glasswing, the models have already helped cybersecurity teams protect critical software systems. In life sciences, they have assisted researchers by generating new ideas and accelerating the development of potential treatments.



Anthropic is pricing both models at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, which is less than half the cost of Claude Mythos Preview. The company said the launch is part of its effort to make advanced AI technology more widely available while maintaining safety standards.



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