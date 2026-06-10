Emerging Growth Research Initiates Coverage on Virtuix Holdings Inc. with Buy-Emerging Rating and $9.00 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its Initiation Report on Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX), assigning a Buy-Emerging rating and a 12-month price target of $9.00 per share, representing approximately 165% upside from the Company's recent share price of $3.40 as of June 9, 2026.

The initiation report covers Virtuix's market-leading, patent-protected, AI-driven virtual reality platform and its dual-use growth strategy spanning the consumer and defense markets. Emerging Growth Research believes current share prices reflect an unwarranted overreaction to strategy-unrelated selling pressure, creating a compelling entry point for long-term investors ahead of an expected hockey stick revenue inflection in calendar 2027 and beyond.

Key Highlights from the Initiation Report

Market-Leading, Patent-Protected Consumer VR Platform

Virtuix's Omni One omni-directional treadmill is the premier full-body VR movement system for consumers, enabling users to walk and run 360 degrees inside virtual reality games and fitness applications. With 25 granted patents (and 5 pending), 3,000 units/month production capacity equivalent to $100 million in annual revenue, and a new distribution partnership with Meta's six million Quest headset user base, Virtuix is ready to scale into rapidly growing VR, gaming, and fitness markets.

Emerging Defense Opportunity Adds Significant Upside

Virtuix's Virtual Terrain Walk (VTW) platform enables military personnel to physically walk through geo-specific virtual terrain for immersive mission planning and rehearsal. The Company has secured initial contracts and funding from the U.S. Air Force (SBIR Phase 1), U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy, with additional sales to West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Yokota Air Force Base. Defense gross margins are estimated at 60-70%. Management is also actively pursuing defense M&A targeting cash flow positive companies with $10-$50 million in revenue.

Revenue Growth Expected to Display Hockey Stick Profile in CY 2027+

Emerging Growth Research estimates approximately 20% revenue growth in fiscal 2027, followed by approximately 300% growth in fiscal 2028 as consumer and defense markets accelerate. Trailing nine-month revenue through December 2025 increased 41% year-over-year, with consumer December 2025 sales up 60% versus December 2024. Near-term reported growth is expected to remain muted through calendar H1 2026 due to prior-year order backlog comparisons, before resuming a strong upward trajectory.

Share Price Decline Reflects Unmerited Selling, Not Business Fundamentals

Since its January 2026 IPO at $8.75, VTIX shares have experienced significant selling pressure following a small, predetermined 10b5-1 share sale by the Company's CEO - representing approximately 10% of his holdings - that was established long before the IPO and could not be altered or cancelled. Emerging Growth Research views the resulting share price decline as an overreaction, and notes that shares have begun to recover, rising approximately 25% off May 2026 lows. With $9.5 million in cash on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2026, the Company is funded through calendar year 2026 without requiring additional external financing.

For a copy of the full Initiation Report, please visit:



https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1175074/vtixinitiationemerging-growth-research061026.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/vtix/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About Virtuix Holdings Inc.

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX) is the creator of the Omni, the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that enable users to physically walk and run 360 degrees inside virtual reality games, fitness applications, and defense training environments. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United States, Virtuix commenced trading on the Nasdaq in early 2026. The Company operates a vertically integrated business spanning product design, game development, manufacturing, and distribution, and holds 25 granted patents with 5 additional patents pending.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm focused on providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. The firm delivers research designed to enhance transparency, improve investor understanding, and broaden market awareness.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, development plans, revenue projections, defense contracting activity, merger and acquisition prospects, and valuation estimates. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, consumer adoption rates, defense contract timing and procurement delays, geopolitical and tariff exposure, share dilution from warrants and convertible debt, the expiry of IPO lock-up provisions on July 27, 2026, and the Company's ability to execute on its growth strategy in both consumer and defense markets.

SOURCE: Virtuix Holdings Inc.

VTIX_Initiation_Emerging Growth Research_06.10.26

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/emerging-growth-research-initiates-coverage-on-virtuix-holdings-i-1175074