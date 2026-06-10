

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A major new review published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition has looked at common beliefs about how much protein people need and the health benefits it provides.



The study, titled Examining Widely Held Propositions on Human Dietary Protein Needs and Benefits, was based on an international workshop organized by the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington. More than 20 leading protein researchers participated in the project to evaluate 11 widely accepted ideas about dietary protein, including protein obtained from food, drinks, and supplements.



The experts found that while some beliefs about protein lacked strong scientific evidence. One of the main findings was that protein quality is just as important as protein quantity. Current dietary guidelines often focus on the total amount of protein consumed, but researchers argue that the source and quality of protein also matter.



They explained that not all proteins are the same. Different protein sources vary in their amino acid content, digestibility, and how efficiently the body can use them. According to the Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score (DIAAS), animal-based proteins generally provide higher-quality protein than most plant-based sources.



The researchers also revisited protein recommendations for people trying to lose weight. They found that consuming more than the current recommended daily intake of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight may help preserve muscle mass while reducing calories. However, they noted that the greatest benefits occur when protein intake is adjusted based on body weight rather than simply adding a fixed amount, such as an extra 20 grams per day.



The review also found evidence that diets low in protein compared with fats and carbohydrates may lead people to consume more calories overall. For example, someone eating 2,000 calories a day may continue eating more food if their diet does not provide enough protein to satisfy their body's needs. Over time, this could contribute to weight gain and obesity.



At the same time, the researchers challenged the popular belief that protein is the most filling nutrient. They said there is currently not enough evidence to prove this claim. The effects of protein on hunger and fullness can vary depending on the individual, the type of food, and the eating situation.



The study also highlighted that some protein products marketed as healthy, such as protein bars, may contain ingredients like artificial sweeteners and food dyes that are not always as beneficial as consumers might expect.



Looking ahead, the researchers identified several areas that require further study. These include larger and longer clinical trials, better methods for measuring hunger and fullness, more data on protein needs in different groups such as children, teenagers, and people taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, improved estimates of amino acid absorption from mixed diets, and clearer dietary guidance that distinguishes between protein quantity and protein quality.



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