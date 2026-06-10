Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) (OTCQB: GRLMF) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario. At the Meeting, a total of 46,507,423 common shares, or 46.824% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy.

Election of Directors

Each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 8, 2026 was elected as a director of GreenLight, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Barry Hildred 33,419,220 78.431% 9,190,221 21.569% Ryan T. Bennett 42,596,351 99.969% 13,090 0.031% Matthew Filgate 42,596,351 99.969% 13,090 0.031% William Johnson Jr. 33,419,924 78.433% 9,189,517 21.567% Mary E. Juetten 37,062,970 86.983% 5,546,471 13.017% Angela Pakes 33,416,470 78.425% 9,192,971 21.575% Gordon Reid 42,596,351 99.969% 13,090 0.031%

Jason Kosec and Stephen Donohue did not stand for re-election at the Meeting, and their terms as directors expired at the Meeting. Mr. Donohue is transitioning to a more active management role as Vice President, Wisconsin, in which he will help lead the Company's community, government and tribal relations and permitting efforts in Wisconsin.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jason Kosec and Steve Donohue for their dedicated service as directors," said Barry Hildred, Chair of GreenLight Metals. "Their guidance and commitment have been valuable to GreenLight as the Company has advanced its exploration and corporate objectives. We are also pleased that Steve will continue to support GreenLight's work in Wisconsin in this more active management role, where we believe his relationships and local knowledge will be a real asset to the team."

Other Meeting Results

Shareholders also approved all other matters considered at the Meeting, including fixing the number of directors of the Company at seven, appointing Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditor of the Company and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration, and approving the Company's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan. The Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

GreenLight is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt-one of North America's most prospective VMS districts-and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane, which is subject to a binding term sheet for a proposed staged earn-in and joint venture with Barrick Mining Corporation. In Wisconsin, GreenLight's portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, GreenLight is building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin-committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as it helps supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange of the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks are further described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the TSX Venture Exchange will accept the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan, or that the anticipated benefits of the matters described in this news release will be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300960

Source: GreenLight Metals Inc.