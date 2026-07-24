Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) (OTCQB: GRLMF) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the Company's director compensation policy, the Company has granted an aggregate of 339,284 deferred share units ("DSUs") to its independent directors in respect of director fees earned for the first and second quarters of 2026. All independent directors are paid their director fees entirely in DSUs.

Each DSU can be redeemed for one fully paid and non-assessable common share of the Company issued from treasury. The DSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's amended and restated equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"). The DSUs will vest one year following their grant and will be settled following a director's retirement or other cessation from the board, in accordance with the terms of the Equity Incentive Plan and applicable law. The DSU grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

GreenLight is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt (one of North America's most prospective VMS districts) and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane, which is subject to a binding term sheet for a proposed staged earn-in and joint venture with Barrick Mining Corporation. In Wisconsin, GreenLight's portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. GreenLight's flagship Bend Project is posted on the U.S. Federal Permitting Dashboard as a FAST-41 Transparency Project, providing a public framework for tracking applicable federal review and authorization milestones and coordinated support through the Permitting Council. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, GreenLight is building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin, committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as it helps supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the terms, timing, vesting, settlement and redemption of the DSUs and compliance with, and any applicable acceptance by, the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes are reasonable as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including the risk that any applicable TSX Venture Exchange acceptance is not obtained on the terms or timeline expected. Additional risks are described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306361

Source: GreenLight Metals Inc.