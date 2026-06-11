Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - LATAM LITHIUM CORP. (TSXV: LALI) (OTC Pink: PFFOF) (FSE: POT) ("LatAm Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its strategic focus following completion of significant restructuring activities this spring, and the previously announced non-brokered private placement on May 19, 2026.

The Company's primary focus has been and currently remains on advancing lithium brine assets in Argentina with district-scale potential. In furtherance of this strategy, the Company is currently advancing due diligence on two projects in the Province of Jujuy, each with large contiguous mineral claims in areas known to host prolific lithium discoveries. The Company is also evaluating two additional lithium brine assets in provinces of Salta and Catamarca.

Due to ongoing legal, regulatory, and environmental challenges related to the Yergo project ("Yergo") the Company does not intend to allocate near-term resources to further exploration at Yergo until the above matters are resolved.

The Company will continue to advance its 5,363-hectare South of Otter gold project, located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada, approximately 9 kilometres from Kinross Gold Corporation's Great Bear project. The South of Otter project is drill-ready, and the Company intends to undertake sufficient exploration work to maintain the claims in good standing and complete a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report in the near term with a view to a potential vend-out or spin-out transaction. Any such transaction would be expected to provide non-dilutive financing to support the Company's lithium strategy.

The Company's 4,036-hectare Gold Creek gold project, located in the Atikokan mining district west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, remains under option to Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta"). To exercise its option to acquire a 100% interest, a required (final) payment of $100,000 plus 666,627 common shares prior end of June 2026 is to be received by the Company. Upon exercise, the Company would retain a 2% net smelter return royalty. Proceeds from this transaction would provide additional near-term non-dilutive financing for the lithium strategy.

About Latam Lithium Corp.

LatAm Lithium is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. LatAm Lithium is currently completing due diligence on multiple lithium-brine assets located in Argentina, situated in the heart of the world-renowned Lithium Triangle. The Company also holds a 100% interest in two gold exploration projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada, including the drill-ready, South of Otter gold project located in Red Lake, and the Gold Creek gold project located in Thunder Bay, which has been optioned to Delta Resources Limited.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rodney Campbell"

Director, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's strategic focus, the completion of due diligence and potential acquisitions, completion and filing of a NI 43-101 technical report, the exercise of the option on the Gold Creek project, potential vend-out or spin-out transactions, use of proceeds from any such transactions or the private placement, and future exploration and development activities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to: the ability to complete due diligence and acquisitions on favourable terms or at all; regulatory approvals; commodity prices; exploration and development risks; availability of financing; and general market conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300993

Source: LatAm Lithium Corp.