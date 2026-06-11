JAB today announced that David Serre and Emiliano Román have joined the firm as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Business Development Portfolio Management for JAB's consumer holdings. These new hires reflect JAB's focus on its core consumer businesses, adding deep transaction and operating expertise to support long-term value creation across the portfolio.

Over the past year, JAB has refreshed the boards and leadership teams of several of its consumer portfolio companies, appointed José Cil as Senior Partner and Global Head of Consumer, and advanced a refined strategic direction centered on operational and financial performance.

"We are delighted to welcome David and Emiliano to JAB," said Cil. "Their deep knowledge across the global consumer sector, combined with the collaborative mindset they bring, will strengthen our investment team and help our portfolio companies pursue their next phase of growth."

David Serre, Managing Director, JAB Consumer, London

Mr. Serre brings more than 25 years of international experience spanning investment banking, corporate strategy, and brand development across the global consumer sector. He joins from LVMH, where he spent six years on the Moët Hennessy Executive Committee, overseeing Strategy, M&A, Innovation, Partnerships, and Consumer Insights for the wine and spirits sector. Before LVMH, he held senior roles at Nestlé in Switzerland, focused on M&A, venture investment, and portfolio strategy, and served as Head of Strategy at Carlsberg in Copenhagen. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years in investment banking at Paribas and Credit Suisse, advising on global consumer M&A and capital markets transactions as Managing Director in London.

Emiliano Román, Managing Director, JAB Consumer, New York

Mr. Román brings more than 20 years of experience advising and investing in consumer and food-oriented businesses, having completed more than $100 billion in transactions across M&A advisory, capital markets, and private investing. He joined from Rockefeller Capital Management, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Consumer and Retail, leading strategic advisory and private investing across the consumer, retail, food, and agriculture sectors. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, where he worked for nearly a decade advising consumer and retail clients globally on complex strategic and financing matters. Earlier in his career, he was an investment banker in the Global Consumer Products Retail and M&A groups at UBS Investment Bank in New York. Mr. Román currently serves as an Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair at Bagel Brands and Caribou Coffee.

"David and Emiliano bring the discipline, conviction, and owner's perspective that have always defined JAB," added Joachim Creus and Frank Engelen, JAB Managing Partners and Co-CEOs. "Their experience and judgment will help us concentrate our energy and patient capital on the businesses at the core of our consumer portfolio, building resilient companies that deliver long-term value."

About JAB

JAB is a partner-led investment firm with more than two centuries of heritage. It invests patient capital to grow durable, resilient businesses, bringing an ownership mindset and a performance-driven culture to steward their enduring success. With more than $70 billion in assets under management, JAB focuses on long-term value creation across its portfolio of consumer and life insurance businesses.

JAB is the controlling shareholder of Coty Inc., a global leader in beauty. It is the anchor shareholder of Krispy Kreme, Inc., a global leader in freshly delivered doughnuts, and a significant shareholder of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., a leader in the North American beverage industry. Together with JAB Consumer Partners, JAB is the controlling shareholder of National Veterinary Associates, one of the world's largest animal care services platforms; Independence Pet Holdings, a leading provider of pet insurance in North America; Pinnacle Pet Group, a leading provider of pet insurance in Europe; Panera Brands Inc., one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the United States, which includes Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels; Pret A Manger, a global leader in the ready-to-eat fresh food market; and Espresso House, the largest branded coffee shop chain in Scandinavia. JAB's life insurance businesses include Prosperity Life Group and Family Life, with Utmost Life and Pensions soon to be acquired.

For more information, visit www.jabholco.com.

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