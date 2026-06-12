JAB BevCo B.V., a subsidiary of JAB Holding Company S.a.r.l. ("JAB"), today announced that it has sold its remaining stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP), consisting of approximately 59.1 million shares, or approximately 4.3% of KDP's outstanding common stock, through an unregistered block trade by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. JAB remains firmly committed to its consumer investment platform and, with a team strengthened by recent senior appointments, will continue to focus its energy and patient capital on building resilient consumer businesses that deliver long-term value.

About JAB

JAB is a partner-led investment firm with more than two centuries of heritage. It invests patient capital to grow durable, resilient businesses, bringing an ownership mindset and a performance-driven culture to steward their enduring success. With more than $70 billion in assets under management, JAB focuses on long-term value creation across its portfolio of consumer and life insurance businesses.

JAB is the controlling shareholder of Coty Inc., a global leader in beauty. It is the anchor shareholder of Krispy Kreme, Inc., a global leader in freshly delivered doughnuts. Together with JAB Consumer Partners, JAB is the controlling shareholder of National Veterinary Associates, one of the world's largest animal care services platforms; Independence Pet Holdings, a leading provider of pet insurance in North America; Pinnacle Pet Group, a leading provider of pet insurance in Europe; Panera Brands Inc., one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the United States, which includes Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels; Pret A Manger, a global leader in the ready-to-eat fresh food market; and Espresso House, the largest branded coffee shop chain in Scandinavia. JAB's life insurance businesses include Prosperity Life Group and Family Life, with Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Company and Utmost Life and Pensions soon to be acquired.

For more information, visit www.jabholco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611936068/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:



The One Nine Three Group (193) for JAB

Zach Siegel: zach@the193.com