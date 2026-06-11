When Beauty Meets Creativity: Oriflame Named Official Fragrance Partner for Cirque du Soleil Touring Shows in Europe and Mexico

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriflame, the global beauty and wellbeing company, today announces a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil, becoming its Official Fragrance Partner of Touring Shows in Europe and Mexico for the forthcoming launch of its Possess Intense and Possess Intense for Men Eau de Parfum.

Bringing together two globally recognized brands showcasing excellence in artistry, the collaboration celebrates creativity, self-expression, and the power of inspiring confidence through meaningful experiences.

At the heart of the partnership is the natural alignment between two organisations that champion talent without borders. Cirque du Soleil brings together artists from across the world to create extraordinary performances, while Oriflame supports a global community of beauty entrepreneurs, unlocking opportunity regardless of background or geography.

Through this partnership, Oriflame aims to reimagine fragrance as part of a broader multisensory creative experience inspired by imagination and artistry.

Speaking about the partnership, Anna Malmhake, CEO & President, Oriflame, said: "This partnership is a powerful expression of beauty meeting creativity. Cirque du Soleil inspires through extraordinary artistic performance, while Oriflame empowers people to express themselves through beauty and entrepreneurship. Together, we can elevate fragrance into an experience that is more emotional, immersive and meaningful."

Elena Degtyareva, Chief Marketing Officer at Oriflame, added: "Fragrance has always had the power to evoke emotion and transport people into different worlds. Through this collaboration, we are reimagining fragrance as an experience shaped by artistry and storytelling. This vision will come to life later this year with the launch of Possess Intense, a scent that captures confidence, transformation and self-expression in a truly elevated way."

"At Cirque du Soleil, we celebrate the extraordinary potential of the human spirit through creativity, artistry and excellence. In Oriflame, we have found a partner that shares our belief in inspiring confidence, self-expression and personal achievement. Together, we're creating new ways to engage audiences and consumers through experiences that reflect the imagination, innovation and aspiration at the heart of both our brands."- Tina Walsberger, Chief Marketing Officer at Cirque du Soleil

As Official Fragrance Partner for Touring shows in Europe and Mexico, Oriflame will work with Cirque du Soleil across a series of activations and initiatives designed to bring the partnership to life across markets and audiences.

The collaboration will be expressed through Oriflame's Possess Intense, set to launch in Autumn 2026. Inspired by themes of transformation, presence and inner power, the fragrance represents a creative interpretation of the partnership, translating artistic storytelling into a sensory experience.

The partnership also represents Oriflame's first global collaboration of this scale in over a decade, signalling its ambition to strengthen brand relevance through culturally driven and creatively led initiatives.

Further details on the product launch and consumer-facing activations will be announced in the coming months.

About Oriflame

Oriflame is a global beauty and wellbeing company founded in Sweden in 1967. Operating in over 60 markets, the company offers a wide portfolio of innovative, high quality and sustainable beauty and wellbeing products.

Built on a social selling model, Oriflame supports a global community of approximately 3 million Beauty Entrepreneurs and members, empowering people to build businesses, develop skills and express individuality through beauty.

Oriflame has been recognised as a European Climate Leader by the Financial Times and Statista for five consecutive years.

About Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil is a global leader in live Entertainment. For four decades, the company has pushed the boundaries of imagination, bringing its creative vision to a wide range of artistic formats, including touring and resident shows, seasonal productions, theatrical shows and more. Since its founding in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has inspired more than 430 million spectators across 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs over 3,000 people, including 1,000 artists representing more than 75 nationalities. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.

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