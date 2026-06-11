

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes inflation data for May. Economists forecast consumer prices to grow 0.8 percent on a yearly basis, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in April.



At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to hold its one-week repo rate at 37.00 percent.



At 8.15 am ET, the Governing Council of the ECB announces its policy decision in Frankfurt. Despite geopolitical tensions, the bank is set to hike its policy rate to address inflationary pressures.



Markets anticipate the ECB to raise its deposit facility rate to 2.25 percent from 2.00 percent and the main refinancing rate to 2.40 percent from 2.15 percent.



At 8.45 am ET, ECB Chief Christine Lagarde is set to hold the customary press conference to discuss the policy decision and address market questions.



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