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WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Stuttgart
11.06.26 | 10:01
0,036 Euro
-28,00 % -0,014
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0370,05810.06.
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Operations Update

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Operations Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

All power generation infrastructure is operational

Cadogan Energy Solutions is pleased to announce that, as of 10 June 2026, all its decentralized power generation infrastructure is operational. The Company has successfully launched its third tranche of 3.1 MW.

Despite administrative, and regulatory delays due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Cadogan team demonstrated exceptional professionalism and commitment to this important project delivery.

This achievement reinforces Cadogan's business model of a multi-energy group with significant investments and operations in the power generation sector.

About

Cadogan Energy Solutions is an independent, multi-energy group, operating an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, with two gas exploration licenses in Northern Italy. Cadogan is now an operator in the power generation sector. The Company's goal is to expand its investments across the energy value chain with a focus on energy solutions and services with a reduced environmental footprint.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 3332 423976

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.