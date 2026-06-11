Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Operations Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

All power generation infrastructure is operational

Cadogan Energy Solutions is pleased to announce that, as of 10 June 2026, all its decentralized power generation infrastructure is operational. The Company has successfully launched its third tranche of 3.1 MW.

Despite administrative, and regulatory delays due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Cadogan team demonstrated exceptional professionalism and commitment to this important project delivery.

This achievement reinforces Cadogan's business model of a multi-energy group with significant investments and operations in the power generation sector.

About

Cadogan Energy Solutions is an independent, multi-energy group, operating an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, with two gas exploration licenses in Northern Italy. Cadogan is now an operator in the power generation sector. The Company's goal is to expand its investments across the energy value chain with a focus on energy solutions and services with a reduced environmental footprint.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 3332 423976