Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 3.00pm at Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ.
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that resolutions 1 to 11 proposed at the AGM were passed and that resolutions 12 to 17 were defeated. All resolutions were proposed by way of a poll vote. The results of the poll vote are set out below:
|Resolutions
|Ordinary /Special
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|Withheld Votes *
|1. To receive the Annual Financial Report
|Ordinary
|136,985,189
|65.33%
|72,687,999
|34.67%
|209,673,188
|-
|2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration
|Ordinary
|136,711,585
|65.20%
|72,961,603
|34.80%
|209,673,188
|-
|3. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|136,712,585
|65.21%
|72,944,532
|34.79%
|209,657,117
|16,071
|4. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|136,712,585
|65.21%
|72,944,532
|34.79%
|209,657,117
|16,071
|5. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|136,707,850
|65.21%
|72,949,267
|34.79%
|209,657,117
|16,071
|6. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|209,395,849
|99.88%
|261,268
|0.12%
|209,657,117
|16,071
|7. To re-elect Charles Mack as a director of the Company
|Ordinary
|136,707,850
|65.21%
|72,949,267
|34.79%
|209,657,117
|16,071
|8. To re-elect Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the Company
|Ordinary
|209,400,584
|99.88%
|256,533
|0.12%
|209,657,117
|16,071
|9. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor
|Ordinary
|209,630,583
|99.99%
|26,534
|0.01%
|209,657,117
|16,071
|10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.
|Ordinary
|209,410,584
|99.88%
|246,533
|0.12%
|209,657,117
|16,071
|11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
|Ordinary
|136,707,850
|65.20%
|72,965,338
|34.80%
|209,673,188
|-
|12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.
|Special
|136,694,395
|65.19%
|72,978,793
|34.81%
|209,673,188
|-
|13. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
|Special
|136,958,655
|65.32%
|72,714,533
|34.68%
|209,673,188
|-
|14. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.
|Special
|136,728,656
|65.21%
|72,944,532
|34.79%
|209,673,188
|-
|15. To elect Karim Habra as a director of the Company
|Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
|72,944,563
|34.80%
|136,693,825
|65.20%
|209,638,388
|34,800
|16. To elect Jacques Mahaux as a director of the Company.
|Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
|72,978,563
|34.81%
|136,659,825
|65.19%
|209,638,388
|34,800
|17. To elect Thierry Levintoff as a director of the Company.
|Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
|72,978,563
|34.81%
|136,659,825
|65.19%
|209,638,388
|34,800
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
Ben Harber
Company Secretary
29 June 2026