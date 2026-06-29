Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 3.00pm at Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that resolutions 1 to 11 proposed at the AGM were passed and that resolutions 12 to 17 were defeated. All resolutions were proposed by way of a poll vote. The results of the poll vote are set out below:

Resolutions Ordinary /Special Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Withheld Votes * 1. To receive the Annual Financial Report Ordinary 136,985,189 65.33% 72,687,999 34.67% 209,673,188 - 2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration Ordinary 136,711,585 65.20% 72,961,603 34.80% 209,673,188 - 3. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company Ordinary 136,712,585 65.21% 72,944,532 34.79% 209,657,117 16,071 4. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company Ordinary 136,712,585 65.21% 72,944,532 34.79% 209,657,117 16,071 5. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company Ordinary 136,707,850 65.21% 72,949,267 34.79% 209,657,117 16,071 6. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company Ordinary 209,395,849 99.88% 261,268 0.12% 209,657,117 16,071 7. To re-elect Charles Mack as a director of the Company Ordinary 136,707,850 65.21% 72,949,267 34.79% 209,657,117 16,071 8. To re-elect Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the Company Ordinary 209,400,584 99.88% 256,533 0.12% 209,657,117 16,071 9. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor Ordinary 209,630,583 99.99% 26,534 0.01% 209,657,117 16,071 10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees. Ordinary 209,410,584 99.88% 246,533 0.12% 209,657,117 16,071 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 136,707,850 65.20% 72,965,338 34.80% 209,673,188 - 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Special 136,694,395 65.19% 72,978,793 34.81% 209,673,188 - 13. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. Special 136,958,655 65.32% 72,714,533 34.68% 209,673,188 - 14. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice. Special 136,728,656 65.21% 72,944,532 34.79% 209,673,188 - 15. To elect Karim Habra as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 72,944,563 34.80% 136,693,825 65.20% 209,638,388 34,800 16. To elect Jacques Mahaux as a director of the Company. Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 72,978,563 34.81% 136,659,825 65.19% 209,638,388 34,800 17. To elect Thierry Levintoff as a director of the Company. Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 72,978,563 34.81% 136,659,825 65.19% 209,638,388 34,800

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Ben Harber

Company Secretary

29 June 2026