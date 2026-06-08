Cadogan Tate, a premier specialist in high-value storage and logistics for art and interior design, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Fully Loaded Deliveries ("FLD"), an Arizona-based operator specializing in luxury moving, storage, and design installation. This is Cadogan Tate's eighth acquisition since being acquired by TSG Consumer, a leading consumer-focused private equity firm.

This partnership extends Cadogan Tate's presence in the growing Phoenix metropolitan area and reinforces the seamless experience clients expect across its international network. Their shared expertise spanning luxury residential services, interior design logistics and museum-quality art handling will provide clients with access to an integrated offering, built on consistent standards of execution.

The acquisition of Fully Loaded Deliveries is an extension of Cadogan Tate's U.S. network in the Southwest, bringing together a highly regarded, founder-built business with the resources, infrastructure, and technology of a global premium residential services group. FLD will continue to operate under its existing brand and team as part of the Cadogan Tate Group, delivering the same expertise and white-glove standards its clients expect.

"Phoenix has emerged as one of the most dynamic luxury residential and interior design markets in the United States, and Fully Loaded Deliveries has built a business that reflects exactly the standards our clients expect," said Ben Clark, Group CEO, Cadogan Tate. "FLD's reputation for white-glove service and fine art expertise makes this a natural addition to the Cadogan Tate platform. Together, we can offer clients in Arizona the same seamless, integrated standard of service we deliver across our global network."

Osborn Maledon, P.A. served as the exclusive legal counsel to Fully Loaded Deliveries. Dorsey Whitney LLP provided legal counsel to Cadogan Tate. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cadogan Tate

With almost half a century of experience, Cadogan Tate is a leading international specialist in luxury asset logistics: storage, art handling, packing, transport, receiving and installation services for museums, galleries, private collections, interior designers and high net worth clients. The company operates in key global markets-including London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Aspen, Miami, Paris, and Seattle-and continues to expand its U.S. network, most recently into the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Learn more at cadogantate.com.

About Fully Loaded Deliveries

Fully Loaded Deliveries is a Phoenix-based luxury moving, storage and design logistics firm serving the ultra-high-net-worth residential and interior design markets. The company specialises in white-glove services spanning furniture receiving, storage and installation, as well as museum-grade fine art handling and logistics.

About TSG Consumer

Founded in 1986, TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading consumer-focused private equity firm with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Leveraging the firm's deep knowledge of the consumer, TSG partners with exceptional leaders and transformational brands, empowering them to grow and meet the ever-evolving needs of their consumers. TSG has investment offices in San Francisco, New York, and London. For more information, please visit tsgconsumer.com.

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Contacts:

Cadogan Tate Media Contact: press@cadogantate.com