Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited: SurancePlus to Launch Tokenized Reinsurance RWA Securities on Solana, Bringing Reinsurance Risk On-Chain Through HCI Group's Fortex Re Program

The offering brings excess-of-loss reinsurance risk on-chain through tokenized securities issued on Solana, creating a new bridge between insurance markets and digital capital formation.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ,, (the "Company"), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:"HCI") to launch three (3) tokenized reinsurance securities that provide synthetic contractual returns and catastrophe exposures based on the outcome of reinsurance contracts underwritten by HCI's reinsurance subsidiary, Fortex Reinsurance SPC, Ltd. ("Fortex Re") through Fortex Re's segregated portfolios. The tokens to be issued by SurancePlus will be labelled HCI Re 2026 Series A, HCI Re 2026 Series B, and HCI Re 2026 Series C target annualized investor returns of approximately 243%, 133% and 19%, respectively, assuming no underwriting losses. At the closing of the offerings, it is expected that SurancePlus would add a total of approximately $12 million to its balance sheet as restricted assets assuming that SurancePlus receives subscriptions for the maximum amount of the offerings.

The offerings combine SurancePlus' expertise in tokenized real-world assets with HCI and Fortex Re's insurance and underwriting capabilities. The digital securities will be issued by SurancePlus utilizing Solana blockchain infrastructure through the Alphaledger platform, creating a new pathway for qualified investors to access a traditionally institutional asset class.

Expanding Access to Reinsurance Through Tokenized Securities

The underlying assets supporting the offerings consist of synthetic contractual returns based on the outcome of excess-of-loss reinsurance contracts premiums and collateral associated with Fortex Re's 2026-2027 reinsurance program. Excess-of-loss reinsurance is a widely utilized risk management tool within the insurance industry that has historically been accessed primarily by institutional investors, reinsurers and specialized market participants.

The transaction also highlights the potential for tokenization to expand the pool of capital available to insurance and reinsurance markets. By enabling broader participation from qualified investors, tokenized securities may complement traditional sources of reinsurance capital while creating a more direct connection between insurance risk and capital markets.

Through tokenization, qualified investors may gain exposure to reinsurance-related investment opportunities through digital securities representing interests associated with the underlying reinsurance program. Participation is expected to be available to eligible accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D in the United States and to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Minimum investments expected to begin at approximately $5,000, substantially reducing the capital requirements traditionally associated with institutional reinsurance participation.

Reinsurance represents one of the largest and most established real-world asset markets globally. By combining blockchain-based infrastructure with insurance-linked investment opportunities, the offering seeks to create a more efficient connection between insurance risk and global capital markets while maintaining the underwriting discipline and risk management framework traditionally associated with the reinsurance industry.

For decades, participation in reinsurance-related investments has generally required significant capital commitments and specialized market access. Through tokenization, that model is evolving, broadening access to an asset class that has historically been difficult to access.

Bringing Reinsurance Risk On-Chain

In a first-of-its-kind transaction, SurancePlus is working with HCI to provide qualified investors synthetic contractual exposure to Fortex Re's 2026-2027 reinsurance program through tokenized securities issued on blockchain infrastructure. The offerings represent what SurancePlus believes to be one of the first instances in which qualified investors may gain exposure to reinsurance risk associated with an insurance company's reinsurance program through tokenized securities issued on blockchain infrastructure. The offering represents another step in the continued evolution of insurance-linked investments and the tokenization of real-world assets.

The blockchain serves as the underlying technology infrastructure for issuance, ownership, administration and transfer, while the securities themselves derive their value from underlying reinsurance interests. This structure combines the benefits of blockchain technology with the transparency, governance and regulatory framework associated with traditional securities offerings.

Leadership Commentary

Jay Madhu, Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus, commented: "We believe blockchain technology is fundamentally changing how real-world assets are owned, distributed, and accessed. Tokenized securities bring together the innovation of blockchain with the protections and structure of traditional financial markets. Reinsurance is one of the largest and most established real-world asset (RWA) markets in the world, and our relationship with HCI Group and Fortex Re represents an important step in bringing reinsurance risk on-chain."

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR OXBRW ) ("Oxbridge") is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company, through it subsidiaries, offers tokenized Real-World Assets ("RWAs") as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited. Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS. Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first "on-chain" reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors, all achieved without the use of leverage.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

JMadhu@OxbridgeRe.com

Important Notice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offer and sale of the tokens by SurancePlus are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Any securities described herein will be offered only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. Participation in any offering will be limited to investors who satisfy the applicable eligibility requirements and regulatory exemptions. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (the "Company"), contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "profitable," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at such time. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the token offering by SurancePlus and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2026, as may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings. These cautionary statements should not be construed by you to be exhaustive and are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.