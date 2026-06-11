

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account deficit increased in April from a year ago, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The current account gap widened to EUR 2.29 billion in April from EUR 0.5 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The goods account surplus rose to EUR 634 million from EUR 433 million last year, while the deficit in the service account balance rose to EUR 756 million from EUR 390 million.



Data showed that the primary income account surplus was stable at EUR 46 million, while the secondary income account was EUR 225 million in deficit.



The 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 3.4 billion in surplus.



In April, net capital outflow from Finland to abroad amounted to EUR 9.8 billion, with net capital outflow marking the highest in the form of other investments, with EUR 8.5 billion.



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