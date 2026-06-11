

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian government has summoned the deputy head of the U.S. mission in capital New Delhi in protest against the fatal U.S. attack on an Iran-linked oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week.



Indian media reported that Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary in India's Foreign Ministry, summoned U.S. Charg d'Affaires Jason Meeks on Wednesday, a day after the Palau-flagged MT Settebello came under attack near the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz.



India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack.



'The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest,' it said in a statement.



India's Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has confirmed that three Indian seafarers, reported missing in the strike, have been found dead, and that their bodies would be brought back soon.



The remaining sailors of the 24-member Indian crew on board the oil tanker were rescued.



'It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified,' Sonowal wrote on X..



'This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin'.



'I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.'



The US Central Command accused Settebello of violating the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports by 'attempting to transport oil from Iran.'



'A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces,' CENTCOM said in a press release.



It added that CENTCOM forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13.



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