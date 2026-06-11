

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (CJEWY, 1929.HK), a maker of jewellery, on Thursday reported a rise in its annual earnings and revenue, helped by a surge in gold prices.



For the 12-month period to March 31, the company recorded net income of HK$9 billion, or HK$0.90 per share, higher than HK$5.916 billion, or HK$0.59 per share last year.



Operating profit stood at HK$18.850 billion as against the prior year's HK$14.746 billion. Revenue was HK$94.398 billion, up from HK$89.656 billion a year ago.



For the full year, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery will pay a final dividend of HK$0.45 per share, which will bring the total annual dividend to HK$0.67 per share, higher than HK$0.52 per share of the previous year. The final dividend will be paid on or about August 20 to the shareholders of record as of August 7.



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