

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to near 2-month lows of 0.6990 against the U.S. dollar and 1.6503 against the euro, from early highs of 0.7012 and 1.6473, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slid to more than a 1-month low of 112.21 and nearly a 1-month low of 0.9748 from early highs of 112.54 and 0.9782, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.68 against the greenback, 1.68 against the euro, 111.00 against the yen and 0.96 against the loonie.



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