Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S58) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited ("Archer Cathro") to support and execute the Company's planned 2026 exploration program at its Cabin Lake Project located in central British Columbia.

Highlights

Archer Cathro engaged to execute Eureka's 2026 Cabin Lake exploration program

Systematic exploration program designed to refine and advance high-priority silver-polymetallic targets

IP geophysical and drill permit applications planned concurrently with summer program

Historical drilling returned up to 2,463 ppm silver over 0.6 metres

Cabin Lake located within British Columbia's prolific Stikine Terrane near major infrastructure and regional mining operations

Danny Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Eureka, stated:

"Cabin Lake represents what we believe to be a highly underexplored silver-lead-zinc-gold opportunity within one of British Columbia's most prospective mineral belts. Historical exploration has already identified high-grade silver mineralization, and we believe modern systematic exploration may unlock additional target potential across the property. The engagement of Archer Cathro marks an important step in advancing the Project toward future geophysical work and drilling."

2026 Exploration Program

Archer Cathro, one of Canada's leading independent geological consulting firms, will oversee and execute the Company's planned Phase 1 exploration program at Cabin Lake. The program is expected to focus on systematic target generation and refinement ahead of future geophysical work and drilling.

Planned activities are expected to include:

Geological mapping, prospecting, and rock sampling across priority target areas

Property-scale soil geochemistry designed to refine silver-polymetallic targets

Technical compilation and target refinement ahead of future geophysical surveying and drilling

The Company also intends to advance permitting activities for induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveying and diamond drilling concurrently with the summer exploration program.

Project Overview

The Cabin Lake Project is a silver-lead-zinc-gold exploration project situated within British Columbia's prolific Stikine Terrane. The Project is located approximately 145 kilometres west of Prince George and 22 kilometres southwest of Fraser Lake and benefits from established forestry road access and proximity to regional power and transportation infrastructure.

The Project is also located proximal to several significant mineral deposits and historical mining operations in central British Columbia, including the Endako Mine and Artemis Gold's Blackwater Project1. Eureka believes the combination of favourable regional geology, established infrastructure, and demonstrated historical mineralization supports continued exploration potential at Cabin Lake.

Historical exploration at Cabin Lake identified multiple zones of high-grade silver-polymetallic mineralization, including drill intercepts of up to 0.61 metres grading 2,463 g/t silver and historical trench samples exceeding 500 g/t silver. The Company believes the Project remains significantly underexplored and demonstrates strong potential for the identification of additional silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization through systematic modern exploration.

The Cabin Lake Project covers approximately 2,300 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division of central British Columbia and hosts silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization associated with altered intrusive and volcanic rocks considered prospective for structurally controlled polymetallic mineral systems.

The initial field program is expected to mobilize during the summer of 2026. Results from the program are expected to support a broader Phase 2 exploration strategy which may include additional geophysical surveying, expanded surface exploration, and drill targeting.

1 Mineralization hosted on adjacent, nearby or geologically analogous properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Cabin Lake Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., a technical advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Historical results have not been independently verified by the Company and should not be relied upon as indicative of future exploration results.

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of exploration projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Québec, prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

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Source: Eureka Metals Corp.