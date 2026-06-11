Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) is advancing its exploration strategy across its 100%-owned Matagami Mining District Project with a focus on resource growth, new target generation, and evaluation of phased development opportunities. The company is expanding its ongoing drill campaign to test multiple new zinc-copper and gold targets generated through its evolving district-scale exploration approach.

Program highlights:

Approximately 17,500 metres of drilling is planned across multiple zinc-copper and gold targets.

A second drill rig is being commissioned in early July, with plans to source a third rig in the fall.

Follow-up drilling at the Daniel (VMS) and Thunderwood (gold) target areas.

First drill testing of the Airport and ED-1 geophysical targets.

Advancement of the Lotto gold target generated through the Company's regional gold-in-till program.

"With the completion of our acquisition of 100% of the Matagami District Property earlier this year, we now have the opportunity to evaluate the camp through a broader exploration lens," said Christina McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvau. "The 2026 program reflects this approach, advancing several priority zinc-copper VMS targets while also expanding our growing gold exploration pipeline. With multiple targets advancing in parallel across a district that remains underexplored in several key areas, we believe Matagami continues to offer substantial long-term exploration and development opportunities capable of creating significant value for shareholders."

Advancing multiple zinc-copper and gold targets across the district

The Company's 2026 exploration program combines definition and step-out drilling at established mineralized zones with the testing of new targets generated by recent geological, geochemical, and geophysical compilation. The campaign is designed to advance a diversified portfolio of zinc-copper volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) and gold targets across the Matagami District. The program encompasses targets generated through a variety of exploration techniques and geological models, ranging from extensions to known mineralized systems to newly identified targets concealed beneath forest, glacial cover, and wetland environments. Together, these opportunities illustrate the breadth of exploration potential that remains across the district.





Figure 1: 100% Nuvau-owned Matagami Mining Camp (claim limits) in Northern Québec. Past producers (yellow dots) and known VMS deposits (red dots) are highlighted. Exploration focus sectors are displayed in blue, and mining development study sectors are in yellow.

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Airport Target - Testing a newly identified VMS opportunity

Drilling at the Airport target is designed to test a geophysical anomaly supported by updated geological interpretations. Located within a favourable volcanic sequence, along the structural corridor that hosts the historic Perseverance Mine, the drilling will test a distinct exploration target located near existing infrastructure that has not previously been drill-tested. The target demonstrates that significant exploration opportunities remain within the broader District, including in areas surrounding existing infrastructure and past-producing mines.





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Daniel Target - Following up on a promising historical discovery

The Daniel target area hosts a combination of geological, hydrogeochemical, and geophysical features considered prospective for VMS-style mineralization. The current program includes follow-up drilling at the Daniel-25 Zone, a high-grade VMS lens discovered by Glencore in 2015 in the north-central part of the property. The intent is to further evaluate the mineralized zone and assess its potential to support future Mineral Resource estimation while testing nearby geophysical, till, and hydrogeochemical anomalies that remain untested by drilling. Despite positive historical exploration results, the area has seen limited exploration activity since 2019 and remains a priority target for further evaluation.

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ED-1 Target - Evaluating a priority geophysical anomaly

The ED-1 VMS target is one of several priority exploration targets generated through the integration of geological interpretations and multiple geophysical datasets, including electromagnetic, gravity, and conductivity surveys, in an area where extensive forest and wetland cover has historically limited exploration. ED-1 represents the first drilling to test one of several similar targets identified within the under-tested exploration corridor. Results from the program will help evaluate the geological setting and guide the prioritization of additional targets within the area.





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Lotto Target - Advancing a priority gold target

The Lotto target was generated through Nuvau's regional gold-in-till program and has become a priority gold exploration target following the identification of multiple anomalous gold grain counts during the sonic till sampling campaign, including a sampled interval containing more than 2,000 gold grains per 10 kg. The planned drilling program is designed to identify the source of the anomaly and improve the geological understanding of the area. To refine drill targeting, Nuvau has combined field prospecting, geological interpretation, and multiple geophysical datasets to identify prospective structural features that will be tested during the summer drilling campaign.





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Thunderwood - Building on past and present exploration work

The Company will continue to advance the Thunderwood target area following the recently completed winter drilling campaign. Located within the same lithological and structural corridor as the Daniel-25 Zone, Thunderwood was acquired by Nuvau in 2023 and has become a key focus for both VMS and gold exploration. Historical and recent exploration programs have identified multiple mineralized occurrences, favourable geological features, and exploration targets across a broad target area. Historic drilling at Thunderwood reported multiple high-grade gold intercepts with limited follow-up exploration completed since 1988. Nuvau's winter drill program confirmed multiple types of mineralization and quartz veining. The information is being compiled, and the results will be released once available. The summer program is designed to build upon the knowledge gained to date, further evaluate the target area, and refine the Company's understanding of the geological controls on mineralization.





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The 2026 exploration program reflects Nuvau's strategy of advancing multiple targets in parallel across the Matagami District. By combining follow-up work on known mineralized systems with the testing of newly generated targets, the Company continues to build a pipeline of opportunities across one of Canada's most prolific VMS districts.

Assay results from the ongoing campaign will be released as they become available and are validated in accordance with the Company's quality assurance and quality control procedures.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bastien Fresia, P. Geo. (Qc), Director of Technical Services and a "qualified person" for the purposes National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuvau Minerals

Nuvau Minerals (TSXV: NMC) is a Canadian mining and exploration company advancing a historic mining camp toward a production restart while generating new critical metal and gold discoveries. Its flagship asset is the past-producing Matagami mining district in northern Québec. Nuvau controls a 1,380 square kilometre land package and benefits from access to permitted mining infrastructure, including an option on a 3,000 tpd concentrator. The Company's strategy is to combine district-scale exploration targeting zinc-copper VMS deposits and newly recognized gold potential with resource growth and project development.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the completion and timing of any remaining post-closing filings and registrations with governmental authorities; the timing and form of payments contemplated by the Earn-In Agreement (including any election to satisfy a portion of such payments in Common Shares), and if applicable, the receipt of any required stock exchange and other regulatory approvals; the potential future acquisition of the excluded property and satisfaction of applicable conditions related thereto; and the timing and ability of the Company to advance the Property to production decision. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are set out in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 Source: « Rafini S., 2018. Hydrogéochimie souterraine appliquée à l'exploration minérale, phase 2. Rapport CONSOREM 2017-05, 85p. »

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Source: Nuvau Minerals Inc.