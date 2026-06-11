

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.9952 against the euro, from an early high of 1.9894.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi slid to 3-day lows of 0.5780 and 92.79 from early highs of 0.5807 and 93.19, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 1.2100 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.2068.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.00 against the euro, 0.56 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 1.22 against the aussie.



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