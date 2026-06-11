

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 6-month low of 1.3981 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 1.6125 against the euro, from early highs of 1.3932 and 1.6087, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged down to 114.85 from an early high of 115.21.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.40 against the greenback, 1.63 against the euro and 113.00 against the yen.



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