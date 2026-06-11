Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a tilting-type melting furnace has been delivered to the Company's Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec.

The furnace is designed for high-temperature melting applications and will form part of the Company's onsite precious metals handling and doré pouring infrastructure. The unit is a propane-fired tilting furnace equipped with a hydraulic tilting system, thermocouple temperature monitoring, and supporting crucibles. The furnace is rated to a maximum temperature of 1300°C and has a stated metal charge capacity of 150 kilograms.

Figure 1. ESGold's propane-fired tilting furnace equipped with a hydraulic tilting system.

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The delivery of the furnace unit represents another step in ESGold's ongoing construction and commissioning preparation activities at its Montauban site, where the Company continues to advance site infrastructure, mill circuit components, gold room preparations, and related operational systems. The furnace joins a growing inventory of key processing equipment already delivered to site, including Humphrey spirals and shaker tables that will form part of the project's gravity recovery circuit.

Advancing Onsite Doré Pouring Capability

The furnace is intended to support ESGold's future onsite melting and doré pouring process once the Montauban operation is commissioned and operating. The equipment is expected to be used in connection with the Company's planned gold and silver recovery circuit, which includes Merrill-Crowe processing for precious metal recovery from permitted tailings material.

The arrival of the furnace follows the steady delivery of critical processing infrastructure for continued progress across Montauban's construction and equipment procurement program. Key site activities remain focused on the installation, integration, and commissioning preparation of processing infrastructure required to transition the project toward operations.

Figure 2. ESGold's Humphry spirals

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CEO Commentary

"The delivery of this furnace is another practical and visible milestone in our transition from construction toward operations at Montauban," said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer of ESGold Corp. "This unit is part of the infrastructure required to move from mineral recovery to doré production, and it reflects the steady progress being made across the project. With major components including the Humphrey spirals, shaker tables, and now the furnace onsite, investors can see the processing infrastructure continuing to come together as we advance toward commissioning."

"Our focus remains on execution. As equipment continues to arrive and site preparations advance, ESGold is building the operational foundation required to bring Montauban into its next stage."

Montauban Project Update

ESGold continues to advance construction and commissioning preparation activities at its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver project. The Company's current work program includes installation and integration of key processing components, development of onsite precious metals handling infrastructure, and continued preparation of the gold room and supporting operational systems.

The Company also continues to advance its broader Montauban exploration model, including ongoing integration of geological, geophysical, and historical datasets to support future exploration targeting across the district.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: construction of the Montauban facilities, timing and completion of the same (if any) and proposed commencement of operations of the Company" conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of operations and exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300931

Source: ESGold Corp.