

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains broadly positive as markets reacted to the escalation in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, as well as the announcements by the U.S. of an end to its attacks on Iran.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory amidst anticipation ahead of the SpaceX IPO. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading on a positive note ahead of the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index has strengthened mildly ahead of the release of producer price inflation readings from the U.S. Bond yields have eased across regions.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have dropped around a percent amidst expectations of resumption in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Gold has declined around half a percent. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,289.10, up 0.74% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,317.60, up 0.70% Germany's DAX at 24,261.39, up 0.18% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,331.54, up 0.75% France's CAC 40 at 8,233.85, up 0.88% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,066.56, up 0.94% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,251.00, up 0.11% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,633.20, down 0.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,987.01, down 0.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,249.29, down 0.65% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,763.95, up 0.43%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.13, up 0.18% EUR/USD at 1.1531, down 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.3361, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 160.54, up 0.00% AUD/USD at 0.6996, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3981, up 0.27%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.525%, down 0.35% Germany at 3.0546%, down 0.44% France at 3.709%, down 0.56% U.K. at 4.9240%, down 0.24% Japan at 2.686%, down 0.11%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $92.04, down 1.14%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $89.14, down 0.99%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,111.37, down 0.53%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $64.20, down 0.83%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,885.30, up 2.62% Ethereum at $1,656.15, up 1.93% BNB at $599.09, up 2.57% XRP at $1.11, up 0.70% Solana at $65.40, up 3.03%



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