CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH accelerates product development and parts delivery with €21M investment in advanced simulation and automated logistics

CNH accelerates product development and parts delivery with €21M investment in advanced simulation and automated logistics



CNH invests €21M in advanced simulation and automated logistics in Modena, Italy, to accelerate product development and parts delivery across Europe

New virtual simulation ecosystem reduces development time by over 30% by identifying design issues earlier and optimizing testing processes

Automated AutoStoreTM warehouse enables 24-hour parts availability for 1,200+ dealers, improving speed, efficiency, and sustainability





Modena, June 11, 2026

CNH (NYSE: CNH), a global leader in agricultural and construction equipment and technology, has inaugurated an advanced virtual simulation ecosystem and an automated AutoStoreTM logistics warehouse at its San Matteo R&D hub in Modena, Italy. This dual €21 million investment advances CNH's core capabilities, accelerating product development through digital simulation while optimizing supply chain execution through high-speed robotics.

"In a challenging global market, speed and precision are critical. At San Matteo, we are combining advanced simulation with automated logistics to reduce development time, improve product quality, and ensure faster parts availability for our customers across Europe," said Markus Mueller, President, EMEA at CNH.

Virtual Intelligence

The new simulation hub establishes a virtual-first methodology, meaning that it identifies machine design anomalies early in the product lifecycle, quickening time-to-market by over 30%. Operating as an integrated digital twin, this ecosystem minimizes engineering risks, optimizes field validation, and reduces testing emissions across three technological pillars:

Dynamic Simulator - A driver-in-the-loop system on an immersive 6-axis motion platform to test complex vehicle behavior prior to physical production.

- A driver-in-the-loop system on an immersive 6-axis motion platform to test complex vehicle behavior prior to physical production. Multi-Dyno Test Cell - A controlled environment validating advanced powertrain systems and electric hardware against virtual models.

- A controlled environment validating advanced powertrain systems and electric hardware against virtual models. Advanced Sensor Test Track - A high-repeatability benchmarking facility with full weather simulation to verify precision sensors and autonomous features.





Physical Speed: Automated AutoStoreTM Logistics

Complementing the virtual R&D hub is a state-of-the-art automated logistics center powered by an advanced AutoStore robotic retrieval system, ensuring parts availability within 24 hours for more than 1,200 dealers and workshops worldwide.

The facility delivers definitive performance breakthroughs compared to traditional warehouses thanks to:

Speed : Retrieval time reduced from 15 minutes to under 30 seconds, up to 550 parts per hour

: Retrieval time reduced from 15 minutes to under 30 seconds, up to 550 parts per hour Efficiency: 70% higher storage density; 85% reduction in physical strain

Sustainability: -93% annual energy savings vs previous system

Anchoring the 'Tractor Valley' Ecosystem

This milestone reinforces CNH's commitment to Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, celebrated as the "Tractor Valley." To sustain this innovation pipeline, CNH drives open innovation through strategic academic and technical partnerships, including a renewed 2026 framework agreement with the Università di Bologna and ongoing research collaborations with Unimore - (Università di Modena and Reggio Emilia).

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 34,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media Contacts:

Marilù Brancato Mariangela Vicenti EMEA Communications EMEA Communications Tel. +39 345 397 28 60 Tel. +39 334 39 29 738 marilu.brancato@cnh.com

mariangela.vincenti@cnh.com

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