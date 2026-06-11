VSee Health Completes Strategic Separation of VSee Lab, Retires Approximately 7% of Outstanding Shares, and Transitions to Single CEO Leadership

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) today announced the completion of a transformative strategic transaction that separates the Company from its former laboratory subsidiary, VSee Lab, eliminates a significant block of outstanding shares, and positions VSee Health to focus exclusively on its core telehealth and digital health platform businesses.

Under a Stock Purchase Agreement dated May 31, 2026, VSee Health sold 100% of VSee Lab, Inc. to former Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Milton Chen. In connection with the transaction, Mr. Chen transferred all 2,870,069 shares of VSee Health common stock owned by him back to the Company and assumed responsibility for the remaining liabilities of VSee Lab following closing. The returned shares represent approximately 7% of the Company's outstanding common stock and are expected to significantly improve shareholder alignment while simplifying the Company's capital structure.

The transaction marks a significant milestone in VSee Health's ongoing effort to streamline operations, sharpen strategic focus, improve financial performance, and position the Company for long-term growth.

Key Benefits of the Transaction

Complete separation of the VSee Lab business from VSee Health.

Elimination of a non-core and operationally distracting division.

Retirement of approximately 7% of outstanding common shares.

Streamlined leadership under a single Chief Executive Officer.

Enhanced focus on the Company's iDoc telehealth platform and enterprise healthcare solutions.

Improved alignment between management, operations, and shareholders.

Clearer path toward growth, profitability, and shareholder value creation.

Concurrent with the closing, Milton Chen resigned as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Dr. Imoigele Aisiku has assumed the roles of sole Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board and will lead the next phase of the Company's growth strategy. "This transaction represents a decisive turning point for VSee Health," said Dr. Aisiku. "We now have a simpler corporate structure, a stronger alignment with shareholders, and a singular focus on scaling iDoc and our enterprise telehealth platform. Every dollar, every resource, and every member of our team is focused on growth, execution, and building long-term shareholder value."

Positioned for the Next Chapter With this transaction completed, VSee Health has eliminated a significant source of operational complexity and can now devote its full attention to expanding its telehealth platform, healthcare enterprise relationships, AI-enabled care solutions, and recurring revenue opportunities. Management believes the Company is emerging from this transaction with a clearer strategic direction, a stronger balance sheet, improved governance, and a more focused operating model. The Company expects the benefits of the divestiture to be reflected in future operating performance and believes it is now better positioned to pursue growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and shareholder value creation. This transaction is not simply a divestiture. It is a strategic reset that allows VSee Health to focus on what it does best: delivering scalable telehealth solutions to healthcare enterprises while building a stronger and more valuable public company.

Contact: VSee Health Justin Smith

VSee Investor Contact:

Imo Aisiku investor@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-completes-strategic-separation-of-vsee-lab-retires-approx-1175990