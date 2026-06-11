

ROME (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has signed a joint declaration with Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway in support of advancing plans for a new pilot mission to perform tasks in orbit.



The In-Space Operations and Services (ISOS) pilot mission is a step towards a European in-orbit service infrastructure. The signing took place at the International Airshow in Berlin.



Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defense and Space said, 'Europe maintains its leadership role for action in space by taking the first step towards building a new capacity for in-space operations and services, creating new business opportunities for European talents in the thriving orbital economy.'



ISOS is intended to revolutionize Europe's actions in space, with capacities for in-orbit tasks such as capturing and repositioning satellites, satellite inspection and repairs, in-space logistics, in-space manufacturing and debris removal. It will help Europe operate, service, repair, manage and extend the life-cycle of space systems once in orbit, lowering replacement costs and ensuring the protection and long-term use of European space assets.



Germany, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Spain had already signed the declaration last year. The declaration is open to further signatures. The European Commission and the European Space Agency also signed the same declaration, sealing their long-standing in-space cooperation.



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