Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - WWB Holding Ltd. ("WWB") wishes to issue a correction and clarification regarding a news release disseminated on January 14, 2026, concerning Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (TSXV: ELL) (the "Company").

The prior news release incorrectly stated or implied that MNP LLP is the auditor of the Company. WWB hereby clarifies that this statement was erroneous. MNP LLP is not presently acting, and has never previously acted, as the auditor for Everybody Loves Languages Corp.

Shareholders and the public should not rely upon any prior representations made by, or in reliance of, WWB indicating or suggesting a professional or auditing relationship between MNP LLP and the Company. WWB regrets any confusion this administrative error may have caused.

Director: Bin Wang

WWB Holding Ltd.

About WWB Holding Ltd.: WWB Holding Ltd. is a private investment firm.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301062

Source: Concerned Shareholders of Everybody Loves Languages Corp.