Building on rapid Claude adoption, Smartsheet is expanding access across new AI platforms for enterprise customers

New Smart Assist gives Smartsheet power users the same work context directly inside the Smartsheet platform

Smartsheet today announced that enterprise teams can now connect Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT and Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise to Smartsheet, joining existing support for Anthropic's Claude. The company also announced Smart Assist, a new AI companion built directly inside the platform for teams who prefer to work within Smartsheet. Together, they mean enterprise teams get the same depth of live work intelligence inside the platform or through the AI tools they already use.

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Smartsheet announced the addition of ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise connections for its MCP Server, joining existing support for Anthropic's Claude.

The Work is the Intelligence

Where most AI connectors give basic read access without a real understanding of how work flows through an organization, Smartsheet built its MCP Server differently. Grounded in 20 years of operational data, it connects AI assistants to live work data, giving teams the full picture of how work is actually running. That means AI stops returning generic summaries and starts returning answers teams can act on. Smart Assist works the same way: live platform data, just delivered natively inside Smartsheet. Whichever surface teams work from, the intelligence is the same.

"The problem most teams run into isn't access to AI. It's that their AI has no idea how their organization actually works," said Pratima Arora, chief product and technology officer at Smartsheet. "Today's assistants make one person faster inside one system. But enterprises don't deliver that way the build, the launch, the transformation run across teams and systems all at once. That context lives in Smartsheet because that's where the work happens. When every major AI assistant connects to it, teams stop chasing information and start making decisions."

Rapid Momentum

Since the launch of the Smartsheet MCP and Claude integration in March, the results were immediate. Today's launch of connections in Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT and Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise means enterprise teams can take any AI action, through any AI tool, without lock-in, without starting over and without losing the live work that gets smarter about the business the more teams use it. The early adoption data tells the story:

Over 22,000 unique users and 3 million AI actions since March: Adoption has grown nearly 9x since week one from fewer than 1,000 weekly active users at launch to more than 9,000 with tool call volume climbing from 42,000 to more than 700,000 per week. The first 10 days of June alone accounted for more than 860,000 AI actions, setting back-to-back all-time records on June 9 and June 10 with 1,767 and 1,825 organizations active in a single day.

Adoption has grown nearly 9x since week one from fewer than 1,000 weekly active users at launch to more than 9,000 with tool call volume climbing from 42,000 to more than 700,000 per week. The first 10 days of June alone accounted for more than 860,000 AI actions, setting back-to-back all-time records on June 9 and June 10 with 1,767 and 1,825 organizations active in a single day. Work that moves forward: Nearly one in three AI-driven actions creates, updates, or modifies live work, proving that connected AI drives outcomes, not just answers.

Nearly one in three AI-driven actions creates, updates, or modifies live work, proving that connected AI drives outcomes, not just answers. Organizational adoption at scale: Nearly 3,000 net-new organizations joined in the last 30 days, with close to 700 new organizations discovering the server each week.

"We specialize in complex, technical construction projects-from building large-scale data centers to state-of-the-art healthcare facilities," said Matthew Feagin, regional operations leader at DPR Construction. "There are thousands of people involved in these projects, and Smartsheet is the backbone for managing all of the most dynamic parts of the process. Now with the Smartsheet MCP Server, our teams can securely connect to their preferred AI tools to quickly build workflows, test ideas and get answers using natural language, all in a fraction of the time. That means our frontline workers can easily create Smartsheet solutions tailored to their unique challenges, helping them solve problems faster and reduce errors."

Wherever Your Teams Work

If enterprise teams prefer working in Smartsheet, customers can now use Smart Assist, a new AI companion built directly into the platform. Ask a question, describe a task and get answers based on how work is actually running without leaving Smartsheet. Together with the recent launch of Smart Columns and AI Dashboard Builder, Smart Assist ensures intelligence is available wherever teams work, whether that's in Smartsheet or through the AI tools they already use.

For developers looking to extend that connectivity further, Smartsheet also released CLI Agent Power Tools, a free, open-source toolkit of six Claude Code agents purpose-built against the MCP Server and available to any team at no cost.

Availability

Smart Assist, the Smartsheet MCP Server and connections to Anthropic's Claude and Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise are available to all customers today. Connections to Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT are available to all US customers today and will be available to APJ and EMEA customers soon.

All are built on the same governance foundation, providing IT the oversight to roll out AI across the organization with confidence.

Learn more at smartsheet.com/ai.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet unites people, data and AI to turn strategy into measurable enterprise impact. Smartsheet gives enterprises the speed, governance and trust to execute complex work across portfolios, operations and IT on a single, secure system. Smartsheet empowers millions of users to move faster, reduce risk and realize ROI with confidence. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Lisa Henthorn

pr@smartsheet.com