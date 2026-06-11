Zevra Therapeutics: Zevra's Chief Medical Officer to Step Down for Personal Reasons as Part of Planned Transition

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on bringing life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases, announced today that its Chief Medical Officer ("CMO") Adrian Quartel, M.D., FFPM, will be stepping down from his position due to personal reasons, effective July 3, 2026. Dr. Quartel will continue to support Zevra in a consulting capacity through December 31, 2026, while the Company conducts a search for its next CMO and ensures a seamless transition.

"On behalf of everyone at Zevra, we are grateful for the role Adrian played in advancing our mission and positioning us for success. Over the past several years, he has been a trusted partner, contributing to the FDA approval and commercial launch of MIPLYFFA, advancing celiprolol, and supporting the arimoclomol MAA submission," said Neil F. McFarlane, Zevra's Chief Executive Officer and President. "Adrian's contributions helped build a strong foundation for our next phase of growth, and we are well positioned to execute on our upcoming milestones and pipeline priorities."

Zevra remains on track with multiple regulatory milestones, including its Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for the evaluation of arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), which is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. The Company is also conducting a Phase 3 trial of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS) and is preparing for further dialogue in the second half of 2026 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to potentially accelerate the development program.

"It has been a true privilege to be part of the Zevra team during such a pivotal time in the Company's history," said Dr. Quartel. "Working alongside a talented and dedicated team committed to advancing exceptional therapeutics for patients with rare diseases has been both professionally rewarding and personally meaningful. I am grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to Zevra's growth and evolution, and I leave with tremendous confidence in the Company's future."

About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company with a late-stage pipeline committed to redefining what is possible in bringing life-changing therapies to people living with rare diseases. The Company is focused on broadening access through geographic expansion opportunities, progressing its pipeline toward key milestones, and delivering meaningful therapeutics. The commercialization of its lead product, marketed in the U.S. for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disease, provides a strong corporate foundation and validates its ability to advance therapies from development to market. Zevra's vision is realized through disciplined execution of its strategic plan and core values - patient centricity, integrity, accountability, innovation, and courage - which guide its efforts to deliver long-term value.

For more information, please visit www.zevra.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Zevra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2026 and Zevra's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed on May 6, 2026, and Zevra's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact

Nichol Ochsner

+1 (732) 754-2545

nochsner@zevra.com

Media Contact

Julie Downs

+1 (508) 246-3230

jdowns@zevra.com