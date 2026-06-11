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WKN: A3DH6V | ISIN: US3742751056 | Ticker-Symbol: L2S
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10.06.26 | 11:18
0,650 Euro
+4,84 % +0,030
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Getty Images, Inc.: Getty Images and U.S. Soccer Renew Multi-Year Photography Partnership

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has renewed a multi-year agreement with U.S. Soccer, with Getty Images continuing to serve as Official Photographic Agency of U.S. Soccer. The multi-year renewal comes at a pivotal time, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 bringing U.S. soccer unprecedented visibility.

Under the agreement, Getty Images' team of specialized sports photographers and editors will capture, authenticate and distribute imagery from a range of U.S. Soccer matches, programming and events. This includes the U.S. Women's and Men's National Teams, Youth National Teams and Extended National Teams, ensuring U.S. Soccer and its partners have immediate access to high-quality, rights-cleared visual content for broadcast, digital, commercial and editorial use.

Getty Images will also provide comprehensive coverage on behalf of U.S. Soccer of the U.S. Men's National Team's run during the FIFA World Cup 2026, capturing key moments on and off the pitch. U.S. Soccer retains copyright ownership while benefiting from Getty Images' global distribution and licensing platform, with all imagery exclusively available on gettyimages.com, as a single, authoritative source during one of the world's most watched sporting events. Over time, the Federation's historical catalog will also be made available on Getty Images' platform, extending its reach and commercial value.

Getty Images' Vice President of Global Sport Michael Heiman said, "As U.S. Soccer heads into a home World Cup, the scale, speed and accuracy of its visual coverage become critical - not just for fans, but for partners, sponsors and global media. This partnership ensures U.S. Soccer has a single, trusted system for capturing and delivering verified, rights-cleared content across all U.S. Soccer matches and events, along with player portraits, signings and community events. At a time of peak global demand, Getty Images' infrastructure supports U.S Soccer to realize the opportunity of this moment across its full stakeholder ecosystem."

At a time when accuracy, attribution and transparency are critical for media, brands and sponsors, this partnership reinforces Getty Images' role as a trusted infrastructure and content engine behind major global events, delivering high-quality, rights-ready imagery at scale and in real time.

In addition to U.S. Soccer, Getty Images partners with more than 125 of the most significant sports leagues, governing bodies and clubs in the world, covering over 50,000 sporting events each year. Getty Images provides exclusive, rights-cleared editorial sports content and commercial imagery, enabling partners to publish and monetize imagery quickly, consistently, and with confidence across global audiences.

Media contact:
Jenna Attardi
Jenna.Attardi@gettyimages.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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