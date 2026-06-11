LifeSpan Vision Ventures: Lifespan Portfolio Company Rejuvenate Bio Closes $6 Million Financing and R&D Collaboration with Merck Animal Health

Milestone financing and R&D collaboration advances gene therapy programs targeting chronic and age-related diseases in companion animals.

NORWALK, Conn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespan Vision Ventures (LVV), an investment firm focused on therapeutics that improve human healthspan, congratulates its portfolio company Rejuvenate Bio on the successful close of a $6 million financing round and the announcement of a strategic research and development collaboration with Merck Animal Health.

The financing round was led by VCapital, with participation from Merck Animal Health, Connecticut Innovations, and Digitalis. Proceeds will support continued advancement of Rejuvenate Bio's gene therapy platform and pipeline, including treatments designed to address chronic and age-associated diseases in companion animals.

Alongside the financing, Rejuvenate Bio and Merck Animal Health have entered into a strategic R&D collaboration focused on advancing a novel gene therapy program in animal health, leveraging Rejuvenate Bio's proprietary platform technologies and translational expertise.

Andrew Worden, Founding Partner at Lifespan Vision Ventures stated, "We are proud to see Rejuvenate Bio reach this important milestone. The confidence shown by Merck Animal Health - both as an investor and a collaborator - speaks to the strength of the team and the promise of their science. Lifespan Vision Ventures is delighted to continue supporting their mission to address some of the most significant unmet needs in companion animal and human health."

Rejuvenate Bio is developing gene therapies aimed at extending healthy lifespan and treating chronic diseases across both veterinary and human health applications. The company's approach focuses on modifying biological pathways associated with aging through targeted genetic interventions.

About Lifespan Vision Ventures

Lifespan Vision Ventures is a global venture capital firm investing in early-stage biotechnology companies developing breakthrough technologies to prevent and treat age-related diseases. The firm partners with visionary founders advancing science-driven solutions that promote healthy aging and extend human healthspan.

Contact: info@lifespanvision.com

About Rejuvenate Bio

Rejuvenate Bio is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel gene therapies for chronic age-related diseases. Rejuvenate Bio has built a gene therapy pipeline with huge potential in chronic disease by utilizing clinically validated gene targets and a delivery approach that ensures well tolerated, durable expression. Founded on scientific research developed at the Wyss Institute at Harvard Medical School, Rejuvenate Bio has developed groundbreaking therapies to treat chronic age-related disease in both humans and animals. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.rejuvenatebio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lifespan-portfolio-company-rejuvenate-bio-closes-6-million-financing-and-rd-collaboration-with-merck-animal-health-302798170.html