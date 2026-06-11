Wesco International Publishes Latest Sustainability Report

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, has published its annual sustainability report today.

Wesco's 2026 Sustainability Report outlines progress toward long-term goals, demonstrates how sustainability shapes business decisions, and provides transparent information on governance, risk management, and data assurance in line with global reporting frameworks and standards. Wesco continues to focus on responsible operations, ethical business practices and solutions that help customers build, connect, power and protect the world.

"At Wesco, sustainability is embedded in the way we operate, how we support our customers and how we create long-term value," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO. "Our recent addition to the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index and our 2026 Sustainability Report underscores our commitment to operate responsibly and to deliver solutions that help our customers build a more resilient and sustainable future."

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information:

Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-international-publishes-latest-sustainability-report-1176021