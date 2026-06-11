Findings from a post-hoc subgroup analysis of the Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial reinforce fixed-duration epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R 2 ) data across subgroups in this trial of relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) patients treated in the second-line or later setting

Epcoritamab in combination with R 2 demonstrated sustained efficacy with manageable safety, regardless of baseline risk factors, including those traditionally associated with higher- or lower-risk disease factors

Data were presented during an oral presentation at the 2026 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress

Genmab A/S(Nasdaq: GMAB) today announced new data from a post-hoc subgroup analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial, evaluating epcoritamab, a subcutaneous T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (epcoritamab R2) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL), whichshowed that epcoritamab R2 deliveredconsistent and sustained efficacy benefits across clinically relevant subgroups, including Follicular Lymphoma International Prognostic Index (FLIPI) score (0-2 vs 3-5), progression of disease less than or equal to two years from the date of initial frontline therapy (POD24) (POD24 vs non-POD24), and patient fitness (non-Hodgkin lymphoma 5 score). These results were presented during an oral presentation (abstract S229) at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress held in Stockholm, Sweden, June 11 -14, 2026.

"The EPCORE FL-1 trial, bolstered by this subgroup analysis, established fixed-duration epcoritamab in combination with R2 for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma," said Benoit Tessoulin, M.D., Ph.D., Nantes University School of Medicine University Hospital. "It delivers consistent efficacy and a manageable safety profile, regardless of comorbidity burden."

The EPCORE FL-1 trial randomized a total of 481 patients, with 243 receiving epcoritamab R2 and 238 receiving R2 alone. The subgroup analysis of the Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial was performed to assess the benefit and tolerability of epcoritamab R2 across clinically relevant subgroups, including patients with higher- and lower-risk disease features, compared with standard of care R2

The datademonstrated that progression-free survival (PFS) benefits continued to favor epcoritamab R2, with hazard ratios (HR) consistently below 0.3 across FLIPI 0-2 (0.18 [0.10-0.33]) and FLIPI 3-5 (0.25 [0.15-0.42]), POD24 (HR 0.22 [95% CI 0.13-0.37]), and non-Hodgkin lymphoma 5 (NHL-5) subgroups (low: HR 0.27 [0.17-0.42]; H+I, high and intermediate: HR 0.14 [0.06-0.29]), indicating a substantially reduced risk of disease progression or death.

Additionally, overall response rates (ORR) were higher with the combination of epcoritamab and R² compared to R² alone across different FLIPI risk groups. For patients with FLIPI scores of 0-2, the ORR was 96.5% with the combination versus 84.8% for R2 alone. In patients with FLIPI scores of 3-5, the ORR was 93.0% with the combination compared to 72.6% with R2 alone. Moreover, complete response rates (CRR) were consistently higher with epcoritamab and R² across all analyzed subgroups. In patients with lower FLIPI scores (0-2), the CRR was 86.6% with the combination, compared to 62.1% for R2 alone. Among those with higher FLIPI scores (3-5), the CRR was 77.0% for the combination versus 35.4% for R² alone. Similar improvements in CRR were noted among non-POD24 patients (85.5% vs. 57.6%) and across various patient fitness categories, including NHL-5 low-risk patients (81.3% vs. 50.3%) and H+I patients (85.7% vs. 49.0%).

The safety profile of epcoritamab R2 was manageable across all patient subgroups and consistent with that observed in the overall trial population, with no new safety signals identified. Although adverse events such as neutropenia and infections were more frequent among patients receiving lower lenalidomide doses, the consistent and sustained efficacy of epcoritamab R2 compared with R² alone was maintained in this subgroup. These findings are consistent with standard clinical practice, in which lenalidomide dose reductions are routinely implemented to manage adverse events while preserving treatment benefit in combination with epcoritamab.

"The EPCORE FL-1 subgroup analysis demonstrated consistent and deep responses with a manageable safety profile across all patient characteristics, including varying risk profiles and lenalidomide dosing schedule, which validate the potential of the combination therapy," said Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Genmab. "These data strongly reinforce our belief that epcoritamab, combined with rituximab and lenalidomide, is poised to transform the treatment paradigm, offering a highly effective and broadly accessible option for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma."

About the EPCORE FL-1 Trial

EPCORE FL-1 (NCT05409066) is a Phase 3 open-label interventional trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of epcoritamab plus rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) versus R2 alone in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL). Patients were randomized to receive EPKINLY in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (n=243) or rituximab and lenalidomide alone (n=245). Patients received EPKINLY in 28-day cycles for a total of 12 cycles or until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, whichever occurred first. Efficacy was established based on the dual primary endpoints of progression free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) determined by Lugano 2014 criteria as assessed by Independent Review Committee (IRC). Additional efficacy outcome measures include complete response (CR) and duration of response (DOR).

More information on this trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov/.

About Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Follicular lymphoma (FL) is typically an indolent, or slow-growing, form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), that arises from B-lymphocytes. The second most common form of NHL, FL accounts for 20-30% of all NHL cases.i FL is considered incurable.ii Patients often relapse, and with each relapse the remission and time to next treatment shorten.iii Over time, transformation to diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an aggressive form of NHL associated with poor survival outcomes, can occur in more than 25% of FL patients.iii,iv

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T-cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells.v

Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY in the U.S. and Japan, and TEPKINLY in the EU) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in more than 65 territories. Where approved, epcoritamab is a readily accessible therapy. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Both companies will pursue additional international regulatory approvals for the investigational relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) indication and additional approvals for the R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) indication.

Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. This includes several Phase 3, open-label, randomized trials, including a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with R-CHOP in adult patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL (NCT05578976), a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide compared to chemotherapy infusion in patients with R/R DLBCL (NCT06508658), and a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2) compared to chemoimmunotherapy in patients with previously untreated FL (NCT06191744). The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab has not been established for these investigational uses. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov for more information.

What is EPKINLY?

EPKINLY is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond (refractory) after 2 or more treatments.

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond to previous treatment, together with lenalidomide and rituximab

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond after 2 or more treatments.

EPKINLY for the treatment of DLBCL is approved based on patient response data. Studies are ongoing to confirm the clinical benefit of EPKINLY.

It is not known if EPKINLY is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Important Warnings-EPKINLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) , which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule.

, which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule. Neurologic problems that can be serious, and can be life-threatening, and lead to death. Neurologic problems may happen days or weeks after you receive EPKINLY.

People with DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 15 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

People with FL may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 22 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you develop a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher; dizziness or lightheadedness; trouble breathing; chills; fast heartbeat; feeling anxious; headache; confusion; shaking (tremors); problems with balance and movement, such as trouble walking; trouble speaking or writing; confusion and disorientation; drowsiness, tiredness or lack of energy; muscle weakness; seizures; or memory loss. These may be symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems. If you have any symptoms that impair consciousness, do not drive or use heavy machinery or do other dangerous activities until your symptoms go away.

EPKINLY can cause other serious side effects, including:

Infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion.

that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion. Low blood cell counts, which can be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment. EPKINLY may cause low blood cell counts, including low white blood cells (neutropenia and lymphopenia), which can increase your risk for infection; low red blood cells (anemia), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath; and low platelets (thrombocytopenia), which can cause bruising or bleeding problems.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for symptoms of CRS, neurologic problems, infections, and low blood cell counts during treatment with EPKINLY. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with EPKINLY if you develop certain side effects.

Before you receive EPKINLY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you receive EPKINLY while pregnant, it may harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who can become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EPKINLY and you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EPKINLY. Do not breastfeed during treatment with EPKINLY and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used alone in DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma or FL include CRS, injection site reactions, tiredness, muscle and bone pain, fever, diarrhea, COVID-19, rash, and stomach-area (abdominal) pain. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used alone include decreased white blood cells, decreased red blood cells, and decreased platelets.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab in FL include rashupper respiratory tract infections, tiredness, injection site reactions, constipation, diarrhea, CRS, pneumonia, COVID-19, and fever. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab include decreased white blood cells and decreased platelets.

These are not all of the possible side effects of EPKINLY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch or to Genmab US, Inc. at 1-855-4GENMAB (1-855-443-6622).

Please see Medication Guide, including Important Warnings.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases through innovative antibody medicines. For over 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has advanced a broad range of antibody-based therapeutic formats, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immune-modulating antibodies and other next-generation modalities. Genmab's science powers eight approved antibody medicines, and the company is advancing a strong late-stage clinical pipeline, including wholly owned programs, with the goal of delivering transformative medicines to patients.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.comand the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab; the Y-shaped Genmab logo; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo; HuMax; DuoBody; HexaBody; DuoHexaBody, HexElectand KYSO. EPCORE, EPKINLY, TEPKINLY and their designs are trademarks of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.

____________________ i Lymphoma Research Foundation official website. https://lymphoma.org/aboutlymphoma/nhl/fl/. Accessed May 2026. ii Ghione P, Palomba ML, Ghesquieres H, et al. Treatment patterns and outcomes in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma: results from the international SCHOLAR-5 study. Haematologica. 2023;108(3):822-832. doi: 10.3324/haematol.2022.281421 iii Rivas-Delgado, A., Magnano, L., Moreno-Velázquez, et al. Response duration and survival shorten after each relapse in patients with follicular lymphoma treated in the rituximab era. Br J Haematol. 2018;184(5):753-759. doi:10.1111/bjh.15708 iv Al-Tourah AJ, Gill KK, Chhanabhai M, et al. Population-based analysis of incidence and outcome of transformed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. J Clin Oncol. 2008 Nov 10;26(32):5165-9. doi: 10.1200/JCO.2008.16.0283. Epub 2008 Oct 6. PMID: 18838711. v Engelberts PJ, Hiemstra IH, de Jong B, et al. DuoBody-CD3xCD20 induces potent T-cell-mediated killing of malignant B cells in preclinical models and provides opportunities for subcutaneous dosing. EBioMedicine. 2020;52:102625. DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2019.102625.

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