Bittium Oyj: Inside information: Bittium Wireless Ltd, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, received a significant order from the Finnish Defence Forces for next-generation Bittium Tough SDR radios

Bittium Corporation

Inside information



Inside information: Bittium Wireless Ltd, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, received a significant order from the Finnish Defence Forces for next-generation Bittium Tough SDR radios

Bittium Corporation stock exchange release on June 11, 2026, at 12:45 pm (CEST+1)

Bittium Wireless Ltd, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, has received a significant purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium Tough SDR Handheld and Vehicular radios and related accessories. The value of the purchase order is approximately EUR 14 million, and the product deliveries will take place during the year 2026. The Finnish Defence Force began the serial procurement of the Bittium Tough SDR radios at the end of the year 2024. The new radios will replace the Finnish Defence Forces' existing stock of analogue tactical radios in stages with modern software-defined radios enabling broadband tactical communications. The radios will also offer significantly better performance for the Finnish Defence Forces compared to the earlier generation digital tactical radios.

The Tough SDR radios are compatible with the software-defined Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system used by the Finnish Defence Forces for forming a backbone for broadband tactical communications. The solutions come together as a seamless network that enables resilient communications for all troops across domains and military branches. Part of the performance of the software-defined radios is created with the software used in the radios and software development enables performance enhancements for the radios throughout their whole life cycle.

"Modern military operations require high performance, resilience, and seamless connectivity from communications systems. Tough SDR radios, together with the TAC WIN system, support these needs. The solution enables the creation and sharing of a situational picture in demanding and dynamic operational environments, supporting effective command and control of forces at all levels," says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President of Bittium's Defence & Security business segment.

The purchase order has been issued under a Partnership Agreement between Bittium and the Finnish Defence Forces. The Partnership Agreement applies to the years 2025-2036 and establishes a framework for purchasing Bittium's devices, software, and services. The purchases are planned together with the Finnish Defence Forces for each year. The Finnish Defence Forces will issue separate purchase orders for the products and services in several batches according to what has been agreed in the Partnership Agreement.

In Oulu, Finland, on 11 June 2026,

Petri Toljamo

CEO

Bittium Corporation



Further information:

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

Bittium

Bittium specializes in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions leveraging its 40-year legacy of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies. Bittium provides innovative products and services, customized solutions based on its product platforms and R&D services. Complementing its communications and connectivity solutions, Bittium offers proven information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measuring in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit was EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

Bittium Tough SDR product family

Bittium Tough SDR product family of radios consists of Bittium Tough SDR Handheld for dismounted soldiers, and Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular for vehicle installations. The Tough SDR radios help to produce and share real-time situational awareness to all levels of the organization. This improves the performance and the effectiveness of the troops, and leading the troops is easier based on up-to-date situation awareness and more reliable connections. The uniquely wide range of frequency bands in the radios improves combat survivability. Using several waveforms, even simultaneously, improves compatibility and enables operations on different levels and missions. The radios are compatible with the NATO standardized ESSOR High Data Rate Waveform that enables tactical communications between troops from different nations. Together with the software-defined radio based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system and Bittium Tough VoIP solutions, it is possible to bring broadband data and voice seamlessly and resiliently to all troops across domains and military branches. More information about the products and solutions is available on Bittium's website.