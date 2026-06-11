Roblon A/S: Interim report Q2 2025/26 - Half year

Roblon's revenue and earnings for the first half of 2025/26 were at the lower end of Management's guidance

The Board of Directors of Roblon A/S has today considered and approved the interim report for the first half of 2025/26.

Highligts H1 2025/26

Consolidated revenue amounted to DKKm 73.0 against DKKm 113.0 in the year-earlier period. As expected, the decline was mainly attributable to the Composite product group. The FOC product group's revenue increased slightly.

EBITDA before special items was a loss of DKKm 7.5 (a profit of DKKm 26.2).

EBIT before special items was a loss of DKKm 13.1 (a profit of DKKm 19.0), and profit/loss from continuing operations before tax was a loss of DKKm 13.1 (a profit of DKKm 14.5).

Revenue and earnings for H1 2025/26 were subdued compared with last year and previous H1 interim reports.

As stated in company announcement no. 4 of 3 March 2026, one of Roblon's largest customers within the offshore oil and gas industry has temporarily reduced its purchasing activity due to excess inventory. Combined with a lower activity level in the energy cable area, this had a negative impact on order intake, revenue and earnings in H1 2025/26.

Guidance for FY 2025/26

Based on realised results for H1 2025/26, Management's guidance remains unchanged at:

Revenue: DKKm 170 to DKKm 210

EBITDA before special items: DKKm 0 to DKKm 20

EBIT before special items: DKKm -10 to DKKm 10

Management assesses that there is an increased risk that revenue and earnings will be realised at the lower end of the guided ranges.

In May 2026, the Group recorded an order intake of DKKm 30.2 - a high level relative to an order intake of DKKm 69.4 for the first six months of 2025/26. The order intake for May 2026, made up of DKKm 22.2 in the Composite product group and DKKm 8.0 in the FOC product group, is primarily scheduled for execution in the 2025/26 financial year, supporting Management's full-year guidance.

In the first quarter of 2025/26, Management implemented certain necessary cost adjustments, including organisational changes. These measures are expected to reduce costs by some DKKm 5 for the full year 2025/26, supporting the full-year guidance.

Management previously pointed out that the 2025/26 financial year would be characterised by a changed product mix and a lower level of activity in the energy cable sector. As this is a project-based area, significant fluctuations are expected to occur from year to year. Dialogues with customers and development activities regarding future cable projects continue, which causes Management to expect a higher level of activity in this area in the financial year 2026/27.

Statements about future developments are subject to uncertainty. A number of factors are beyond Roblon's control, and actual results may therefore differ significantly from the expressed expectations. These factors include changes in market conditions and the competitive situation, cyclical developments, exchange rate fluctuations and general economic and political conditions.

Frederikshavn, 11 June 2026

Roblon A/S

Mikael Staal Axelsen Kim Müller Carsten Michno

Chairman CEO Co-CEO/CFO



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Co-CEO Carsten Michno, tel. +45 9620 3300