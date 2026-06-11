Brera Holdings PLC. (NASDAQ: SLMT) ("Solmate Infrastructure" or "the Company") announces it has completed a purchase of additional SOL, as part of its continued commitment to make SOL acquisitions this year and beyond. The purchase is the latest demonstration of the new Management Team's focus on executing against the Company's core missions of building and operating institutional-grade infrastructure to accelerate growth for the Solana ecosystem, increasing SOL per share, and driving shareholder value.

Solmate Infrastructure this week made a purchase of 1,557 SOL at a price of approximately USD $64.20, as part of its ongoing strategy to make SOL acquisitions. The purchase was made using Solmate Infrastructure's cash reserves, and the Company plans to continue deploying capital for further SOL purchases as it seeks to establish itself as the market leader among publicly traded Solana-focused investment and infrastructure companies.

Solmate Infrastructure CEO Ron Sade said: "Most Solana DATs have not bought new SOL since their initial investment, but Solmate Infrastructure is not like most Solana DATs. For us it fits into a larger financial infrastructure that we're building. We're excited to execute on the broader vision of Solmate. We are here to catalyze the growth of Solana by bringing fresh capital into the ecosystem, not just sit on the sidelines."

The SOL purchase comes soon after Solmate Infrastructure CEO Ron Sade and Board Member Keren Maimon jointly purchased approximately 2.3 million Class B shares at a premium of $4.97 per share, for around $11.4 million.

About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (d/b/a Solmate Infrastructure) is a Solana-focused crypto infrastructure company focused on building institutional-grade Solana staking, validation and treasury infrastructure, with a strategic foothold in Abu Dhabi.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "will," and similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, future growth, purchases of SOL, market opportunities and shareholder value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Solmate

Alex Corp

Wachsman

alex.corp@wachsman.com